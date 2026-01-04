Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings: January 2026

As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, ONE Championship, and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media. Every month, Combat Press will compile kickboxing rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Sofian Laidouni (2) Levi Rigters (3) Mory Kromah (4) Kevin Tariq Osaro (5) Ariel Machado (6) Antonio Plazibat (-) Nidal Bchiri (-) Nico Pereira Horta (7) Miloš Cvjetićanin (8)

Dropped from the rankings: Anis Bouzid (9), Rade Opačić (10)

GLORY COLLISION 8, on Dec. 13, marked the return of Antonio Plazibat after a two-and-a-half-year layoff. Other than his last loss to Tariq Osaro back in Jun. 2023, his only other loss in his last 11 fights was to Nordine Mahieddine in Dec. 2020. Well, he was able to avenge that loss at COLLISION 8, when he scored a unanimous decision over Mahieddine to qualify for the Last Heavyweight Standing Finals Tournament. That same night, Miloš Cvjetićanin lost in the light heavyweight tournament, but that does not affect the heavyweight rankings. However, also that evening, No. 7 Nico Pereira Horta suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Nidal Bchiri, when he was knocked down three times in the first round.

After a busy evening, Plazibat enters at No. 7, Bchiri enters at No. 8, and those below them move down two notches. This leaves Anis Bouzid and Rade Opačić as the odd men out.

Light Heavyweight (95 kilograms)

Sergej Maslobojev (1) Tarik Khbabez (2) Donegi Abena (3) Bahram Rajabzadeh (4) Michael Boapeah (7) Thian de Vries (6) Miloš Cvjetićanin (-) Cem Cáceres (5) Ștefan Lătescu (8) Mory Kromah (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Ibrahim El Bouni (9)

At GLORY COLLISION 8 on Dec. 13, the four-man GLORY Light Heavyweight Tournament took place. In the semifinals, No. 7 Michael Boapeah defeated Iuri Fernandes by unanimous decision, and unranked light heavyweight Miloš Cvjetićanin scored a first-round TKO over No. 5 Cem Cáceres. In the finals, Boapeah outworked Cvjetićanin, en route to a unanimous decision win, as well as the tournament victory. Boapeah climbs to No. 5, Cvjetićanin enters at No. 7, Cáceres and Ștefan Lătescu fall to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, and Ibrahim El Bouni falls out of the rankings.

Middleweight (85 kilograms)

Donovan Wisse (1) Sergey Ponomarev (2) Michael Boapeah (3) Ulric Bokeme (4) Mohamed Touchassie (5) Serkan Özçağlayan (6) Sergej Braun (7) Eduard Aleksanyan (8) Bilal Bakhouche-Chareuf (9) Max Weekers (10)

Three ranked middleweights were in action in December, and all were victorious, so the rankings remain unchanged. At SENSHI 29 on Dec. 6, No. 4 Ulric Bokeme won a unanimous decision over Frangis Coma, and No. 8 Eduard Aleksanyan scored a TKO over Marius Munteanu. 20 days later, at Army of Fighters 5, No. 6 Serkan Özçağlayan picked up a unanimous decision over Aristote Quitusisa.

Welterweight (79 kilograms)

Regian Eersel (1) Endy Semeleer (5) Teodor Hristov (7) Chico Kwasi (3) Alexis Nicolas (2) Tyjani Beztati (4) Dmitry Menshikov (6) Jay Overmeer (8) “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari (10) Vedat Hödük (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Jamie Bates (9)

Before getting to the December results No. 9 Jamie Bates has not fought since Jun. 2024 and is being removed for inactivity.

At GLORY COLLISION 8 on Dec. 13, the four-man GLORY Welterweight Tournament took place. In the semifinals, No. 3 Chico Kwasi, the current GLORY titleholder, lost a unanimous decision to No. 7 Teodor Hristov, and Nov. 5 Endy Semeleer scored a unanimous decision over Don Sno. This was Sno’s fourth fight of 2025 at weltwerweight, going 3-1 . However, his three wins were not against competition that wold get him into the top 10 at welterweight. In the finals, Semeleer won a unanimous decision over Hristov for the tournament victory.

After it was all said and done, Semeleer jumed to the No. 2 spot, sending Alexis Nicolas down to No. 5, as he has not fought since his second loss in a row to top-ranked Regian Eersel last April. Hristov moved to No. 3. Kwasi, Tyjani Beztati, and Dmitry Menshikov all lost ground, and Hamicha moved to No. 9. Entering the rankings is Vedat Hödük at No. 10. The Turkish striker is on a four-fight winning streak dating back to Feb. 2023, and he had two wins in 2025, including a unanimous decision win over Cicero Evangelista at SENSHI 29 on Dec. 6.

Lightweight (71 kilograms)

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Marat Grigorian (2) Jonas Salsicha (3) Ouyang Feng (4) Mohammad Siasarani (5) Kacper Muszyński (6) Kaito Ono (9) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (-) Younes Smaili (8) Darryl Verdonk (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Don Sno (7)

As mentioned above, No. 7 Don Sno was removed from the lightweight rankings, as all of his recent fights have been at welterweight.

On Dec. 30, at KNOCK OUT.60 – K.O CLIMAX 2025, No. 9 Kaito Ono def. Sitthichai by unanimous decision to defend the KNOCK OUT Black Super Welterweight Championship. Earlier in the month, at ONE Friday Fights 137, No. 5 Mohammad Siasarani won a Muay Thai bout over “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut by second-round kncokout with a right cross, but that had no effect on the kickboxing rankings.

Sitthichai had exited the rankings due to inactivity, but he re-enters at No. 8, after his loss to Ono, who climbs to No. 7, and Younes Smaili falls to No. 9.

Super Featherweight (68 kilograms)

David Mejia (2) Riki Matsuoka (3) Han Wenbao (4) Zhou Jiaqiang (5) Meison Hide Usami (6) Ryoya Inai (7) Singpayak Payaklamphong (8) Takumi Sanekata (9) Kenta (10) “Chappy” Yoshinuma Daiki (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Bobo Sacko (1)

At GLORY COLLISION 8 Last Featherweight Standing Second Round on Dec. 13, No. 1 Bobo Sacko again fought at featherweight and is being removed from the super featherweight rankings. He lost that bout to Miguel Trindade. On Dec. 14, Kenta won another fight at super featherweight with a majority decision over “Chappy” Yoshinuma Daiki. With the removal of Sacko, everyone moves up one spot, and Yoshinuma enters at No. 10. Yoshinuma went 2-1 in 2025 with his only loss coming at the hands of Kenta, as previously mentioned.

Featherweight (66 kilograms)

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (1) Miguel Trindade (2) Chadd Collins (3) Jonathan Haggerty (4) Ilias Ennahachi (5) Hiroki Akimoto (6) Bobo Sacko (-) Wei Rui (7) Kento Haraguchi (9) Abraham Vidales (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Tetsuya Yamato (8), Kiamran Nabati (10)

Before getting to December results, No. 8 Tetsuya Yamato and No. 10 Kiamran Nabati has been removed from the kickboxing rankings, as they have only been fighting in Muay Thai. Also, Bobo Sacko will be addded to the featherweight rankings.

The top two featherweights both won unanimous decisions at GLORY COLLISION 8 Last Featherweight Standing Second Round with No. 1 Petchpanomrung beating Dennis Wosik, and No. 2 Miguel Trindade outworking Sacko. Unranked Abraham Vidales won a unanimous decision over Achraf Aasila at the same event.

Sacko enters at No. 7, pushing Wei Rui down a notch, and Vidales enters at No. 10.

Super Bantamweight (64 kilograms)

Yuki Yoza (1) Giorgi Malania (2) Hirotaka Asahisa (3) Zhu Shuai (4) Chadd Collins (5) Zhao Chongyang (6) Jin Ying (7) Wei Weiyang (9) Yuzuki Satomi (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Kan Nakamura (8)

While no super bantamweights were in action in December, No. 8 Kan Nakamura is being moved down to bantamweight, as he has not fought at super bantamweight since Jun. 2024. The two men below him move up one spot. Yuma Saikyo gets back into the rankings at No. 10, as he was on a sixfight winning streak before losing to Yuzuki Satomi last September.

Bantamweight (61.2 kilograms)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 (1) Rodtang Jitmuangnon (2) Takeru Segawa (3) Hirotaka Asahisa (4) Rémi Parra (6) Tomoya Yokoyama (7) Leona Pettas (8) Kan Nakamura (-) Yuki Kasahara (10) Yuan Pengjie (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Achraf Aasila (5), Taiga Kawabe (9)

Before getting to December results, No. 5 Achraf Aasila was removed, as he has been fighting at a heavier weight, and he also lost in December. No. 9 Taiga Kawabe has been removed, due to inactivity.

With the removal of Aasila, three fighters moved up, and Kan Nakamura entered at No. 8. Yuki Kasahara also moved up, and Yuan Pengjie takes his No. 10 position.

Super Flyweight (58 kilograms)

Takumi Terada (1) Taito Gunji (2) Haruto Yasumoto (3) Koyata Yamada (4) Kaito Sakaguchi (5) Shoki Kaneda (6) Ryusei Kumagai (10) Shuhei Kumura (7) Tatsuya Tsubakihara (8) Keisuke Monguchi (9)

A few super flyweights were in action at KNOCK OUT.60 – K.O CLIMAX 2025 on Dec. 30. No. 2 Taito Gunji lost an extended round unanimous decision to Kaewkangwan Sor.Amnuwaidet, but that was a Muay Thai bout, and it does not affect the kickboxing rankings. However, the fight between No. 10 Ryusei Kumagai and No. 7 Shuhei Kumura did affect the rankings, as Kumagai won with a head-kick knockout in Round 2 to take Kumura’s place in the rankings, moving a few guys down.

Flyweight (56.7 kilograms)

Shiro Matsumoto (1) Koki Osaki (2) Akihiro Kaneko (3) Rui Okubo (4) Toki Oshika (5)/li> Koji Ikeda (6) Masashi Kumura (7) Ryunosuke Omori (8) Jonathan Di Bella (9) Prajanchai PK.Saenchai (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (54 kilograms and below)

Toki Tamaru (1) Kazuki Osaki (2) Ryujin Nasukawa (3) Kumandoi Petchyindee (4) Ryu Hanaoka (5) Jin Mandokoro (6) Adam Sor.Dechapan (7) Toma Kuroda (8) Issei Ishii (9) Riamu Sera (10)

At RISE 194 on Dec. 14, No. 5 Ryu Hanaoka beat Masahiko Suzuki by unanimous decision, and No. 6 Jin Mandokoro scored a TKO in Round 2 over Shuri Sakayori. No. 2 Kazuki Osaki lost a Muay Thai bout at RWS Muay Thai for the Rajadamnern Stadium Bantamweight (118 lbs) title, but that does not affect the kickboxing rankings. The rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Rico Verhoeven (4) Yuki Yoza (5) Shiro Matsumoto (6) Toki Tamaru (7) Kazuki Osaki (8) Donovan Wisse (9) Takumi Terada (10)

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 was the only pound-for-pound fighter in action in December, when he won in the second round of the GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing Tournament. The rankings remain unchanged.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Phetjeeja Or.Meekun (1) Koyuki Miyazaki (2) Débora Évora (3) Martine Michieletto (4) Saho Yoshino (5) Antonia Prifti (6) Tessa de Kom (7) Jackie Buntan (8) Kira Matsutani (9) Mei Miyamoto (10)

The only pound-for-pound female in action in December was Phetjeeja Or.Meekun, who kept her winning streak alive, but it was in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 38, where she scored first-round TKO over Martyna Domińczak. The rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.