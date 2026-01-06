Combat Press 2025 MMA Awards: Fight of the Year – Jiří Procházka vs. Khalil Rountree

A new year is here, and that means it’s time for Combat Press to take a look back at the best of MMA in 2025. In the coming days, Combat Press will announce its award winners in multiple categories, covering everything from the action in the cage to the biggest stories surrounding the sport.

Most times the Fight of the Year ends in a decision that has some level of controversy. That wasn’t the case in 2025. There were standout fights that went the distance, including Joshua Van’s victory over Brandon Royval, but one fight stood out, and that fight ended before the final bell rang and the judges’ scorecards were necessary.

Former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka rebounded from his second loss to Alex Pereira by taking out Jamahal Hill at UFC 311, and he was looking to get back to the title when he took on another one of Pereira’s victims in Khalil Rountree.

For the early portion of the UFC 320 showdown, Rountree’s disciplined striking was causing issues for the unorthodox and wild style of Procházka. Crisp jabs led the way and kicks to the legs and body of the Czech striker were punctuating combinations that had fans at the edge of their seats throughout 10 minutes. Like many Procházka fights, there were a handful of moments when the former champion seemed to be headed down the path towards defeat, as Rountree continued his onslaught. That all changed in the final round.

Sensing that he needed to score a stoppage to get the win, Procházka came out blazing in Round 3. Things got wild, and, all of a sudden, Rountree was wearing the damage and for the first time in the contest and was moving backwards. The pair exchanged elbows, and, then, a spinning elbow connected for Procházka. A few more follow-up punches and Rountree was finished. Three minutes and four seconds into the final round, Procházka snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and put a capstone on an incredible fight that not only put him back in contention for a title shot, but also wins the pair the 2025 Combat Press MMA Award for Fight of the Year.