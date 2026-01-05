Combat Press 2025 MMA Awards: Female Fighter of the Year – Valentina Shevchenko

A new year is here, and that means it’s time for Combat Press to take a look back at the best of MMA in 2025. In the coming days, Combat Press will announce its award winners in multiple categories, covering everything from the action in the cage to the biggest stories surrounding the sport.

Towards the end of their careers, all fighters slow down a bit. Many people thought 2025 would be that time for Valentina Shevchenko. They were wrong. The champion proved that she is still in her prime and put together a dominant run over the course of the year.

Quick finishes are exciting and impressive, but there is something perhaps even more noteworthy about dominant decision victories. That is what Shevchenko did in 2025. Manon Fiorot looked like an unstoppable striker, head and shoulders above any of her opponents on the feet. She was set up to be the perfect opponent to dethrone the champion and begin her own reign. Apparently nobody told Shevchenko she was supposed to have lost a step, because she was as impressive as ever in their showdown at UFC 315. Her world class-striking and elite Judo were on full display against the French challenger. It was competitive at moments, but the outcome was never in doubt. “Bullet” Valentina outworked Fiorot throughout the 25 minutes and retained her crown.

Shevchenko’s follow-up performance was equally as impressive and even more dominant. Zhang Weili moved up from strawweight to try and become a two-division champion to challenge her at UFC 322. It was billed as a superfight to perhaps determine the greatest active female fighter on the planet. When the fight was over there were no doubts.

As the smaller fighter, Zhang had to try and close distance in order to have success. Unfortunately for her, whenever she tried to get in tight enough to do damage, she was met by knees and elbows to the head and body that stifled her offense. When the fight got to the mat, any brief moments of success from Zhang were quickly stopped and reversed by Shevchenko. Her size, strength, and Judo skills were on full display, and they provided her a noticeable advantage. The fight just wasn’t close at all. Zhang didn’t have any answers, and, as talented as she is, she looked like a fish out of water against Shevchenko. This second performance and dominant victory over someone as elite as Zhang put a stamp on the year and more than earned her the 2025 Combat Press MMA Award for Female Fighter of the Year.