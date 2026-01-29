Combat Press 2025 Kickboxing Awards: Knockout of the Year – Mory Kromah vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh

The 2025 Kickboxing Awards crowned Mory Kromah’s flying knee knockout of Bahram Rajabzadeh at Glory 100 as the Knockout of the Year, cementing a 90-second bout as one of combat sports’ defining moments. The June 14 fight inside Rotterdam Ahoy delivered a perfect storm that transformed Kromah from a booed challenger into Glory’s newest star.

2025 Kickboxing Awards: Knockout of the Year – Mory Kromah vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh

The bout was part of the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament semifinals, where both fighters had already won earlier that evening. Kromah, a natural light heavyweight at 6’5″, had earned a dominant three-round decision over Alin Nechita, while Rajabzadeh secured a quick first-round knockout of Asdren Gashi. When Kromah called out Rajabzadeh post-fight, the sold-out Rotterdam crowd delivered a hail of boos to the 25-year-old Guinean-Dutch fighter.

Rajabzadeh entered as the fan favorite, known as “The Golden Wolf” with a record of 72 wins and 64 knockouts. Having competed in 14 bouts across 25 months with Glory, including four tournaments, he built his reputation on aggressive pressure fighting and highlight-reel finishes. The Azerbaijani fighter was 2023’s Glory Breakout Fighter of the Year. Kromah, meanwhile, came from Enfusion with an undefeated championship run, having made his Glory debut in 2024 with three consecutive wins.

Advertisement



The fight exploded immediately. Rajabzadeh charged forward throwing wild punches with the hometown crowd roaring behind him. During the frantic exchanges, Kromah fell to the ground off-balance twice. Both times, an emotional Rajabzadeh illegally kneed his downed opponent while attempting to punch around the referee. After the second foul, officials paused the action for an extended period.

The Rotterdam audience shifted dramatically. Recognizing the fouls went beyond competitive boundaries, fans who had booed Kromah during his walkout began chanting his name while booing Rajabzadeh. When action resumed, Kromah controlled distance with long kicks and knees against the charging Azerbaijani. As Rajabzadeh backed up to disengage, Kromah launched from halfway across the ring and landed a thunderous flying knee that knocked “The Golden Wolf” unconscious. Rajabzadeh slumped in the ropes as the arena erupted for their new hero.

The knockout went viral across social media immediately. In an interview, Kromah revealed his Instagram following exploded from 8,000 to 80,000 overnight. Snoop Dogg reposted the finish, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented and Anthony Joshua followed Kromah’s account. The 90-second fight became the most-watched kickboxing bout in recent memory, with millions of views and shares across platforms.​

Kromah’s technical execution made the knockout special. Using his 6’5″ frame and reach advantage, he had been known for flying attacks throughout his Enfusion title reign. The knee came at the perfect moment, catching Rajabzadeh as he retreated with his guard dropping. The precision and timing showcased why Kromah earned recognition as a technically proficient striker who mixes high-low combinations with kicks, knees, and punches.

Kromah’s rise represents Glory finding their next marketable star. Fight promotions depend on electric personalities. Kromah’s combination of technical skill, highlight-reel finishes, and viral appeal positions him as Glory’s newest crossover talent.