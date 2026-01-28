Combat Press 2025 Kickboxing Awards: Fighter of the Year – Remi Parra

A new year is here, and that means it’s time for Combat Press to take a look back at the best of kickboxing in 2025. In the coming days, Combat Press will announce its award winners in multiple categories, covering everything from the action in the ring to the biggest stories surrounding the sport.

Kickboxing Awards: Fighter of the Year – Remi Parra

Remi Parra has firmly established himself as one of kickboxing’s most dominant forces in 2025, capturing the attention of the combat sports world with a perfect seven-win campaign that culminated in historic championship victories and recognition as a Fighter of the Year.

The 24-year-old French kickboxer from Ponteilla made history on May 31, 2025, when he became the first Frenchman to win the K-1 Super Featherweight Championship Tournament at K-1 Beyond in Yokohama, Japan. Parra delivered a statement performance by finishing all three opponents in one night, securing the vacant K-1 Super Featherweight title with three knockouts that left no doubt about his championship credentials.

“It’s a real honor, especially since I was the first Frenchman to earn this title,” Parra said in an exclusive interview with Combat Press. “I don’t know if I’ve fully grasped it yet, but I know it’s something special, especially having finished all three of my fights before the end.”

His tournament run began in the quarterfinals against Japan’s Yuta Matsuyama, whom Parra dropped with a left cross just 1:45 into the opening round. The knockout set the tone for what would become a dominant evening. In the semifinals, Parra faced former Krush Super Featherweight champion Chihiro Nakajima and stopped him in the second round after scoring two knockdowns. The final pitted Parra against another former Krush champion, Tomoya Yokoyama, who had earned his own knockout victories in the earlier rounds. Parra controlled the fight, landing three knockdowns in the second round to secure the stoppage at 1:10 and claim the title.​

Parra’s 2025 season began on January 26 with a unanimous decision victory over Gordon Kalaykhan at BFS Event V. He followed with another decision win over Jérémy Monteiro on February 22 at La Nuit des Titans in Tours, France, capturing the La Nuit des Titans K-1 65kg title.

On March 22, Parra added another world championship to his collection when he knocked out Italy’s Lenny Blasi in the fourth round at The Arena – Warrior’s Legacy in Campione d’Italia, claiming the ISKA Oriental Rules Super-lightweight title. The victory further demonstrated Parra’s ability to compete across multiple organizations and rule sets.

Following his K-1 triumph in May, Parra closed out his year with a spectacular finish. On November 22 at La Nuit des Champions 32 in Marseille, he defeated Fabio Loisi with a second-round spinning backfist knockout to win the La Nuit des Champions 60kg title. The victory capped a perfect 7-0 campaign in 2025, with five wins coming by knockout or technical knockout.

“Thank you for awarding me Fighter of the Year, it’s an honor,” Parra said. “I worked very hard to earn the K-1 title, and I know this is just the beginning. I’m young, and I have many more titles to go for.”

The French champion’s commitment to staying active has been a defining characteristic of his career. When asked about his frequent fight schedule, Parra explained his motivation: “Simply because I love fighting. It’s what makes me feel good. Fighting regularly keeps me focused on a goal. If I could fight every month, I would.”

The champion currently holds titles in multiple organizations, including the WAKO-Pro K-1 World Super Lightweight Championship, the ISKA Oriental Rules Super-lightweight Championship, and the K-1 Super Featherweight Championship.

With seven victories in 2025, five by knockout, and three major championship titles captured, Remi Parra has delivered one of the most impressive single-season performances in kickboxing history. His status as the first French fighter to win the K-1 Super Featherweight Championship Tournament has cemented his place in combat sports history.

Hard work remains at the core of Parra’s success. “Hard work pays off, and this is just the beginning,” he said. “Tournaments are going well for me, and I want to keep this momentum going, keep winning my fights, and make my family, my loved ones, and everyone who believes in me proud.”

Parra’s next challenge is scheduled for February 21, 2026, when he will compete in the ISKA GP Bancho Cup tournament in Thurins, France. The champion made his intentions clear: “See you on February 21st for another tournament that I fully intend to win.”