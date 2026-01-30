Combat Press 2025 Kickboxing Awards: Fight of the Year – Thian de Vries vs. Mahmoud Sattari

At sixty-four seconds into May’s K-1 Beyond event, Thian de Vries transformed a seemingly one-sided fight into one of 2025’s defining moments. Facing veteran Mahmoud Sattari on May 31 at Yokohama Buntai, the undefeated 24-year-old Dutch striker absorbed some of the heaviest shots of his career before unleashing a perfectly timed left hand that crumbled the Iranian fighter in the center of the ring.

2025 Kickboxing Awards: Fight of the Year – Mahmoud Sattari vs. Thian de Vries

The opening round told a brutal story. Sattari, the former 2022 K-1 Openweight Grand Prix winner, came to fight. The Red Corner’s heavy hitter, listed at 186cm and 87kg, immediately proved why he’d dominated previous competition with devastating combinations that sent de Vries to the canvas early. It was the kind of knockdown that normally signals a shift in momentum, a moment where a challenger’s credentials get questioned and the veteran’s experience appears decisive. De Vries absorbed the damage with composure that betrayed his youth.​

Advertisement



What followed, however, defined the entire bout. After surviving multiple hard shots and creating space, de Vries landed a calculated strike that bypassed Sattari’s defense. The shot connected cleanly, and what unfolded was the kind of finish that fights are won with. The clock showed one minute and four seconds elapsed in Round One. Sattari remained down.

De Vries, fighting under the Blue Corner from Luc Verheije Fight Club in the Netherlands, walked away with the vacant K-1 World GP Cruiserweight title at age twenty-four. His record at fight time stood at 29-0 with 26 knockouts. The speed of the victory, coming just weeks after his Enfusion title defense where he’d scored a first-round knockout against Yasin Güren, demonstrated that de Vries operated on a different tactical level than most in the division.

Sattari, a fighter with credentials extending to Krush Cruiserweight and recent K-1 involvement, entered as a known quantity. The 2021 Krush Knockout of the Year recipient had built his reputation on aggressive footwork and deceptive punching power, a style that compensates for his smaller stature relative to the weight class. Yet that aggression, while powerful, leaves openings.

De Vries’s rise through kickboxing’s ranks occurred at pace that defied conventional timelines. Starting at seventeen after a turbulent adolescence, he’d ascended through Enfusion’s divisions to hold titles at middleweight, light-heavyweight, and cruiserweight before ever stepping into K-1’s ring.