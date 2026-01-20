BKFC 86 Results and Photo Gallery: Pague Edges Lane, Earns Title

On Saturday, Jan. 17, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 86, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The event featured a battle for the welterweight title.

The event aired live on DAZN starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Dustin Pague def. Julian Lane by unanimous decision (57-56 x 3) – for the welterweight title

Jamel Herring def. Matt Guymon by unanimous decision (50-43 x 3)

Ramiro Figueroa def. Dalvin Blair by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Rico DiSciullo def. Ashton Caniglia by KO. Round 2, 0:26

Guilherme byna def. Juan Figuerva by KO. Round 1, 1:59

Ras Hylton def. Branko Busick by TKO. Round 5, 1:53

Tray Martin def. Nate Ghareeb by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46)

Joey Gambino def. Kurtis Ellis by TKO. Round 2, 1:08

Brandon Meneses def. Zach Pannell by TKO. Round 1, 0:55

Jared Lennon vs. Chachi Versace ends in a draw (48-46, 46-48, 47-47)