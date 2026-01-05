5 Mixed Martial Artists Who Make a Living Through Streaming & eGames

Mixed Martial Arts has grown from a niche combat sport into a mainstream global phenomenon, and streaming has played a major role in that rise. The UFC’s landmark $7.7 billion deal with CBS and Paramount highlights how media platforms are reshaping the way fans connect with fighters and events. Through streaming, fighters now have more visibility, and fans can watch matches, behind-the-scenes content, and even follow athletes in their daily lives.

But for many fighters, streaming has become more than just exposure. It’s a legitimate second income stream. From Twitch and YouTube to partnerships with gaming platforms, some MMA athletes are earning as much from their streaming setups as they do inside the cage.

The Growing Bond Between MMA and eGames

The connection between MMA and eGames continues to strengthen, with many fighters embracing online gaming as both a hobby and a business. The appeal lies in the shared intensity, the competitive nature of both MMA and gaming makes for a natural crossover. Online gaming platforms have capitalized on this interest, with titles ranging from combat-themed games to fast-paced casino-style eGames. Solaire Online, a top eGames casino in Asia, demonstrates this by offering a wide selection of titles, such as Boxing King, Super Ace, and Crazy Hunter. These games combine reflex-based mechanics and adrenaline-fueled play styles that resonate with MMA fighters who thrive in high-pressure environments. The fast pace and reward-driven gameplay mimic aspects of fighting, making it no surprise that many athletes are drawn to them during downtime or in recovery.

For MMA fighters, engaging with eGames provides not just entertainment but also a way to connect with fans, showcase their personalities, and build a brand outside the octagon.

1. Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson

A former UFC Flyweight Champion and one of the most well-rounded fighters in MMA history, Demetrious Johnson is also one of the sport’s most active streamers. He began streaming on Twitch during his UFC days, building a loyal fan base by playing titles like Call of Duty, PUBG, and World of Warcraft.

Johnson has managed to monetize his streaming through subscriptions, donations, brand partnerships, and ad revenue. He’s also collaborated with various gaming organizations, further cementing his presence in the esports and gaming space. His Twitch channel isn’t just about games, he often chats with fans about his fight career, training methods, and life outside the cage. Johnson proves that with dedication, streaming can become a stable and lucrative part of a fighter’s lifestyle.

2. Angela Hill

Strawweight fighter Angela Hill brings her sharp wit and love for gaming to her online community. Outside of her UFC schedule, she has been featured in podcasts and content streams where she plays fighting games like Tekken and Street Fighter. Hill often discusses how growing up with games played a role in her competitive spirit.

While she hasn’t gone fully into the streamer lifestyle, Hill has monetized her love of gaming through guest appearances, sponsored streams, and pop culture content. Her blend of martial arts and nerd culture has gained her a strong following, and she continues to explore the space as part of her broader brand strategy.

3. Sean O’Malley

UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley is known for his striking and flair inside the cage, and is considered by many, himself included, to be the UFC’s next biggest star. He is also known for bringing the same personality to his digital platforms. An avid gamer, O’Malley frequently streams on Twitch and shares gaming content through his YouTube channel.

He plays a mix of mainstream titles and competitive shooters, engaging his fan base with gameplay, commentary, and casual conversations. O’Malley’s gaming ventures have attracted sponsorships and collaborations that go beyond fighting, helping him diversify his income. His audience appreciates his transparency and unfiltered take on both gaming and fighting, giving him a unique space where both passions coexist.

4. Max Holloway

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway is another name that fans of gaming and MMA will recognize. Holloway streams under the tag “BlessedMMA”, often playing first-person shooters and sports titles. He’s appeared in crossover events, gaming tournaments, and livestream fundraisers, proving that his reach extends well beyond the octagon.

Holloway’s cool, laid-back personality makes him a natural fit for the gaming world. His fans tune in not only to watch gameplay, but to interact with him in real-time. He uses platforms like Twitch and YouTube to maintain fan engagement, especially during breaks between fights.

5. Rampage Jackson

MMA veteran Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has always been larger than life, and his transition into gaming content fits right into his brand. He’s been active in the world of online games, especially titles that tie back to combat sports or high-action themes.

Rampage has collaborated with streamers and appeared on game-themed talk shows and events. His involvement in eGames isn’t as consistent as others on this list, but he leverages his name recognition and humor to appear in high-profile streams and partnerships. For Rampage, gaming is another avenue to connect with fans and stay relevant in a digital age.

Conclusion

Streaming and eGames are no longer just hobbies for fighters; they’re real sources of revenue, branding, and long-term fan engagement. Platforms like Solaire Online and Twitch have given fighters a new stage, one where they can showcase their personalities, build businesses, and engage with the global audience outside the cage.

As MMA continues to grow and integrate with mainstream media, more fighters are expected to make the leap into streaming and eGames, carving out a digital legacy alongside their combat sports careers. For many, the fight continues long after the final bell, only now, it’s on screen.