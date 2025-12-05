UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 Weigh-In Results and Video

On Satruday, Dec. 6, the UFC will host UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features two title fights.

The UFC 323 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 5. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

FULL RESULTS Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Petr Yan () – for the bantamweight title

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Joshua Van (124.5) – for the flyweight title

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)

Henry Cejudo (136) vs. Payton Talbott (136)

Jan Błachowicz (206) vs. Bogdan Guskov (206)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Manuel Torres (156)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Chris Duncan (156)

Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Karine Silva (125.5)

Fares Ziam (156) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (155.5)

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (189)*

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

Ibo Aslan (205.5) vs. Iwo Baraniewski (206)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (185.5) vs. Antonio Trócoli (186)

Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Mairon Santos (147.5)**

* – Fighter missed weight, fined 20% of purse; fight now catchweight

** – Fighter missed weight