UFC 323 Results: Yan Neutralizes Dvalishvili; Van Wins on Early Injury

On Satruday, Dec. 6, the UFC hosted UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured two title fights.

The UFC 323 early prelims aired live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Petr Yan def. Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – for the bantamweight title

Joshua Van def. Alexandre Pantoja by TKO (injury). Round 1, 0:26 – for the flyweight title

Tatsuro Taira def. Brandon Moreno by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:24

Payton Talbott def. Henry Cejudo by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov ends in a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Manuel Torres def. Grant Dawson by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:25

Chris Duncan def. Terrance McKinney by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 2:30

Maycee Barber def. Karine Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Fares Ziam def. Nazim Sadykhov by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:59

Brunno Ferreira def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jalin Turner def. Edson Barboza by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:24

Iwo Baraniewski def. Ibo Aslan by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:29

Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Antonio Trócoli by submission (standing guillotine choke). Round 1, 1:09

Mairon Santos def. Muhammad Naimov by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:21