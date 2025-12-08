SENSHI 29 Results: Six Knockouts in 12 Fights Highlight Exciting Event

Six stunning knockouts highlighted the final SENSHI event for 2025. The show took place on Dec. 6 at the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna, Bulgaria, where 24 fighters from 15 countries faced off in intense bouts. The fight night brought four impressive victories for Bulgaria — Zhulien Rikov, Atanas Bozhilov, Ali Yuzeir, and Eduard Aleksanyan all won their fights. The fifth bout featruing a Bulgarian ended with a knockout of Dragomir Petrov, who was unable to continue after a heavy strike to the nose.

A strong international lineup, dynamic rounds filled with tense moments, action, and powerful finishing blows set the pace of the evening.

Full Results from SENSHI 29 on December 6:

Fight #1 – KWU Full Contact, –75 kg

Zhulien Rikov (Bulgaria) defeated Marius Cimpoieru (Romania) by unanimous decision.

Fight #2 – KWU Full Contact, –70 kg

Aissam Chadid (Morocco) defeated Dragomir Petrov (Bulgaria) by knockout (1:35) in Round 3.

Fight #3 – KWU Full Contact, –75 kg

Atanas Bozhilov (Bulgaria) defeated Rocky Grandjean (Netherlands) by unanimous decision (30:27).

Fight #4 – KWU Full Contact, –80 kg

Michael Samperi (Italy) defeated Petros De Freitas (Brazil) by unanimous decision.

Fight #5 – KWU Full Contact, –85 kg

Ulric Bokeme (Switzerland) defeated Frangis Goma (France) by unanimous decision.

Fight #6 – KWU Full Contact, –85 kg

Fabian Lorito (Italy) defeated Alexandru Velenciuc (Moldova) by knockout (2:50) in Round 3.

Fight #7 – KWU SENSHI, –70 kg

Nathan Bendon (England) defeated Nicolas Sanabria (Colombia) by unanimous decision.

Fight #8 – KWU Full Contact, –80 kg

Vedat Hoduk (Türkiye) defeated Cicero Evangelista (Brazil) by unanimous decision.

Fight #9 – KWU Full Contact, 95+ kg

Mantas Rimdeika (Lithuania) defeated Florin Ivanoaie (Romania) by knockout (1:35) in Round 2.

Fight #10 – KWU Full Contact, 95+ kg

Giannis Stoforidis (Greece) defeated Dexter Suisse (Netherlands) by technical knockout.

Fight #11 – KWU Full Contact, –85 kg

Ali Yuzeir (Bulgaria) defeated Karim Mabrouk (Austria) by knockout (2:51) in Round 1.

Fight #12 – KWU Full Contact, 95+ kg

Eduard Aleksanyan (Bulgaria) defeated Marius Munteanu (Romania) by knockout (1:03) in Round 2.

SENSHI 29 Special Awards

The final SENSHI fight night of the year presented four special awards to outstanding fighters of the series.

Three competitors showcased exceptional technique, determination, and ferocity beyond their limits. They gave everything in the ring and were rightfully recognized by the organizers under the applause of the audience.

Mantas Rimdeika (Lithuania) earned fan acclaim and the “Knockout of the Night” award for his powerful finishing strike in the second round of the heavyweight bout. The award was presented personally by legend Albert Kraus.

Despite not securing a victory, Petros De Freitas (Brazil) displayed remarkable endurance, strong character, and an unwavering will to fight. He received the “Fighting Spirit” award, presented by Andy Souwer.

With an impressive first-round knockout and precision at the highest level, Varna fighter Ali Yuzeir deservedly claimed the “Best Technique” award, presented to him by kickboxing icon Ernesto Hoost.

Once a year, SENSHI honors the most distinguished fighter who has left a lasting mark on the professional scene with the “Helmet of Spartacus” award. Following the recipients Sergey Braun (2021), Atanas Bozhilov (2022), Dragomir Petrov (2023), and Giannis Stoforidis (2024), the 2025 “Helmet of Spartacus” goes to Samo Petje (Slovenia) – the SENSHI European Champion up to 75 kg. He received the award from the legendary Semmy Schilt.