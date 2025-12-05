SENSHI 29 Preview: Bokeme, Aleksanyan Join Strikers from Around the Globe

SENSHI, the rising European kickboxing promotion, will hold its last event of the year on Saturday, Dec. 6 in Varna, Bulgaria. 24 fighters from 16 countries wil compete in 12 superfights starting at 7 p.m. EET/12 p.m. EST. In addition to some of the world’s best kickboxers, including Ulric Bokeme and Eduard Aleksanyan, the card will also host representatives of three renowned fighting countries, known for their distinctive styles and traditions – Dutch, Italian and Brazilian.

The Dutch will be represented by two fighters with a lot of experience. The 42-year-old Rocky Grandjean, a Dutch kickboxing champion, will make his SENSHI debut facing Bulgarian champion Atanas Bozhilov in the -75 kg category.

Grandjean’s compatriot, Dexter Suisse, 31, holds titles from SuperKombat, WFCA, and the World Fighting League, and he will return to the SENSHI ring after taking part in the SENSHI 28 Grand Prix elimination tournament. This time, Suisse will face off against the dangerous Giannis Stoforidis from Greece.

Advertisement



Italian kickboxing style and highly technical class will be showcased by 25-year-old Michael Samperi from Sicily, who is already well-known to SENSHI fans. He is a WKA world champion, WBC Mediterranean champion, and ICO European champion. He will attempt defend his flawless streak of three SENSHI victories in a match against Petros de Freitas. The Brazilian is a four-time WGP champion and winner of the WGP Challenger Grand Prix. He already knows the taste of victory at SENSHI after defeating Konstantin Stoykov in his previous bout.

The second Italian fighter on the card will be 25-year-old, Swiss-based Fabian Lorito, the current WAKO Pro K-1 European champion and world Low Kick champion. In Varna, he will seek victory against Vito Kosar of Croatia after suffering a loss at SENSHI 27.

Another Brazilian on the card is 38-year-old Cicero Evangelista, K-1 World Grand Prix 2024 champion in Brazil. He will make his SENSHI debut against Vedat Hoduk from Turkey in the -80 kg category.

SENSHI 29 will be available worldwide on several broadcast platforms or directly on the official SENSHI YouTube channel. Check the full fight card below.

FIGHT CARD Marius Munteanu (Romania) vs. Eduard Aleksanyan (Bulgaria) – KWU Full Contact 95+ kg

Karim Mabrouk (Austria) vs. Ali Yuzeir (Bulgaria) – KWU Full Contact -85kg

Dexter Suisse (Netherlands) vs. Giannis Stoforidis (Greece) – KWU Full Contact +95 kg

Florin Ivanoaie (Romania) vs. Mantas Rimdeika (Lithuania) – KWU Full Contact +95 kg

Cicero Evangelista (Brazil) vs. Vedat Hoduk (Turkey) – KWU Full Contact -80 kg

Nathan Bendon (England) vs. Nicolas Sanabria (Colombia) – KWU SENSHI -70 kg

Alexandru Velenciuc (Moldova) vs. Fabian Lorito (Italy) – KWU Full Contact -85 kg

Ulric Bokeme (Switzerland) vs. Frangis Goma (France) – KWU Full Contact -85 kg

Petros Dе Freitas (Brazil) vs. Michael Samperi (Italy) – KWU Full Contact -80 kg

Rocky Grandjean (Netherlands) vs. Atanas Bozhilov (Bulgaria) – KWU Full Contact -75 kg

Aissam Chadid (Morocco) vs. Dragomir Petrov (Bulgaria) – KWU Full Contact -70 kg

Marius Cimpoieru (Romania) vs. Zhulien Rikov (Bulgaria) – KWU Full Contact -75 kg