Lucas Gabriel vs. Magomed Akaev Rescheduled for ONE Fight Night 39 on Jan. 23

Due to an injury to Russia’s Magomed Akaev ahead of his scheduled light weight MMA bout against Brazil’s Lucas Gabriel ahead of ONE Fight Night 38 on Dec. 5, the fight was scrapped. It was recently confirmed with Combat Press by sources inside ONE Championship that the bout has been rescheduled for the promotion’s first 2026 U.S. primetime show on Jan. 23, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 25-year-old Gabriel had previously trained with veteran John Lineker ahead of his fight agaisnt Fabricio Andrade in Feb. 2023. He currently holds a record of 9-1-1 as a pro, after he was previously on an seven-fight winning streak going into his last fight in May 2025 at ONE Fight Night 31. While originally picking up a unanimous decision victory over Zhang Lipeng, that win was overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for two banned substances. He has not fought since. Gabriel’s next opponent’s last fight was only a month after his.

Akaev, who is 29 years old, had a 10-0 record coming into his ONE debut on Jun. 6. However, he dropped a questionsable split decision to Ibragim Dauev, suffering his first professional loss. In the second half of 2024, Akaev won the Russian show Hype Reality, which is similar to The Ultimate Fighter, as part of Khamzat Chimaev’s team. That was after coming off of his tenth pro win, marking five stoppage victories in a row. He wil be eager to get back inthe win column on Jan. 23.

ONE Fight Night 31 was Gabriel’s first fight on a big card for the promotion after three wins on the ONE Friday Fights circuit in 2023 and 2024. In the first of those three fights, he won by submission, which is how all but one of his stoppage wins have ended. His only loss was by TKO back in his third pro fight in 2019. When he faces Akaev, the younger Gabriel will be eager to prove that he does not need banned substances to win on a big stage.

ONE Fight Night 39 will air live on Friday, Jan. 23, at 9 p.m. EST. Stay tuned for more broadcast details.