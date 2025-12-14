GLORY Collision 8 Results: Plazibat Victorious; Semeleer, Boapeah Win Tournaments

On Saturday, Dec. 13, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY: Collision 8, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands The event featured the return of Antonio and the semifinals and finals of light heavyweight and welterweight tournaments.

The event aired live on DAZN starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Antonio Plazibat def. Nordine Mahieddine by unanimous decision – Last Heavyweight Standing wildcard

Errol Zimmerman def. Alex Simon by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:18 – Last Heavyweight Standing wildcard

Endy Semeleer def. Teodor Hristov by unanimous decision – welterweight tournament final

Michael Boapeah def. Miloš Cvjetićanin by unanimous decision – light heavyweight tournament final

Petpanomrung Kiatmoo9 def. Denis Wosik by unanimous decision – GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing second round

Teodor Hristov def. Chico Kwasi by unanimous decision – welterweight tournament semifinal

Endy Semeleer def. Don Sno by unanimous decision – welterweight tournament semifinal

Figuereido Landman def. Ismail Ouzgni by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:00 – welterweight tournament reserve

Michael Boapeah def. Iuri Fernandes by unanimous decision – light heavyweight tournament semifinal

Miloš Cvjetićanin def. Cem Caceres by KO (right punch). Round 1, 1:10 – light heavyweight tournament semifinal

Luis Tavares def. Ismael Lazaar by unanimous decision – light heavyweight tournament reserve

Nidal Bchiri def. Nico Pereira Horta by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 2:59

Miguel Trindade def. Bobo Sacko by unanimous decision – GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing second round

Abraham Vidales def. Achraf Aasila by unanimous decision – GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing second round

