Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings: December 2025

As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, ONE Championship, and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media. Every month, Combat Press will compile kickboxing rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Sofian Laidouni (2) Levi Rigters (3) Mory Kromah (4) Kevin Tariq Osaro (5) Ariel Machado (6) Nico Pereira Horta (7) Miloš Cvjetićanin (8) Anis Bouzid (9) Rade Opačić (10)

On Nov. 15 at the K-1 World MAX 2025 – 70kg World Championship Tournament Final, No. 6 Ariel Machado defeated Roel Mannaart by TKO via punches in Round 1 to wins the K-1 WORLD GP Heavyweight Championship. The rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (95 kilograms)

Sergej Maslobojev (1) Tarik Khbabez (2) Donegi Abena (3) Bahram Rajabzadeh (4) Cem Cáceres (5) Thian de Vries (6) Michael Boapeah (7) Ștefan Lătescu (8) Ibrahim El Bouni (9) Mory Kromah (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (85 kilograms)

Donovan Wisse (1) Sergey Ponomarev (2) Michael Boapeah (3) Ulric Bokeme (4) Mohamed Touchassie (5) Serkan Özçağlayan (6) Sergej Braun (7) Eduard Aleksanyan (8) Bilal Bakhouche-Chareuf (9) Max Weekers (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (79 kilograms)

Regian Eersel (1) Alexis Nicolas (2) Chico Kwasi (3) Tyjani Beztati (4) Endy Semeleer (5) Dmitry Menshikov (6) Teodor Hristov (7) Jay Overmeer (8) Jamie Bates (9) “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari (10)

On Nov. 1, at Honor Fight League 6, No. 5 Endy Semeleer defeated Marvin Monteiro by unanimous decision. The rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (71 kilograms)

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Marat Grigorian (2) Jonas Salsicha (-) Ouyang Feng (4) Mohammad Siasarani (5) Kacper Muszyński (6) Don Sno (7) Younes Smaili (8) Kaito Ono (10) Darryl Verdonk (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (3), Enriko Kehl (9)

Before getting to the November results, No. 3 Sitthichai has not had a kickboxing bout since Jun. 2024, so he is being removed from the rankings. He is scheduled to face Kaito Ono on Dec. 30, so he could be eligible to re-enter after that.

A bit of a shake-up happend in the rankings after the K-1 World MAX 2025 – 70kg World Championship Tournament Final on Nov. 15. In the quarterfinals, No. 4 Ouyang Feng suffered a defeat at the hands of Brazil’s Jonas Salsicha, and Salsicha followed that up with a first-round TKO of Jonathan Aiulu in the semifinals. The other quarterfinal winners Darryl Verdonk and Stoyan Koprivlenski faced off in the semifinals with Verdonk scoring a knockout in the third round. At the midpoint of the first round of the final, Salsicha landed a body kick that ended it, as he walked away with the tournament championship.

The night after the K-1 card was ONE 173, which saw top-ranked Superbon picking up a unanimous decision over Masaaki Noiri to defend the featherweight title. The event also had No. 2 Marat Grigorian winning a unanimous decision over Rukiya Anpo. Finally, on Nov. 24, No. 10 Kaito Ono won a decision over No. 9 Enriko Kehl at SHOOT BOXING 40th Anniversary.

After the dust settled, with seven wins in a row in less than five months, Salsicha enters the rankings at No. 3, Ono jumped to No. 9, and Verdonk moved up from the No. 8 super featherweight spot to the No. 10 lightweight position, as all of his recent bouts have been at 70kg. Kehl falls out of the rankings.

Super Featherweight (68 kilograms)

Bobo Sacko (1) David Mejia (2) Riki Matsuoka (3) Han Wenbao (4) Zhou Jiaqiang (5) Meison Hide Usami (6) Ryoya Inai (-) Singpayak Payaklamphong (9) Takumi Sanekata (10) Kenta (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Darryl Verdonk (8), Hiromi Wajima (7)

As mentioned above, No. 8 Darryl Verdonk was moved up to the lightweight rankings, due to several fights at 70kg.

On Nov. 2, at RISE World Series 2025 Final, No. 6 Meison Hide Usami defeated Sang-Hae Cho by majority decision. A week later, No. 9 Singpayak lost a TKO due to knockdowns at the hands of Ryoya Inai. Inai is now on an 11-fight unbeaten streak and has not lost since Oct. 2022. On Nov. 16, at ONE 173, No. 7 Hiromi Wajima lost a unanimous decision to Nabil Anane. However, he was fighting up at 70kg, so that loss does not affect the super featherweight rankings. However, that marks several fights in a row at 70kg for Wajima, so he has been removed from the 68kg rankings. Inai enters at No. 7, and with Singpayak and Takumi Sanekata moving up by default, Kenta enters at No. 10, after finding success at 68kg last August at RISE 191. He will fight at 68kg again on Dec. 14 at RISE 194.

Featherweight (66 kilograms)

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (1) Miguel Trindade (2) Chadd Collins (3) Jonathan Haggerty (4) Ilias Ennahachi (5) Hiroki Akimoto (7) Wei Rui (6) Tetsuya Yamato (8) Kento Haraguchi (9) Kiamran Nabati (10)

On Nov. 2 at RISE World Series 2025 Final – Last Featherweight Standing Second Round, No. 9 Kento Haraguchi defeated Petru Morari in Round 1 by TKO with three knockdowns. Then, on Nov. 16 at ONE 173, No. 7 Hiroki Akimoto won a unanimous decision over No. 6 Wei Rui, to bounce back from his loss to Wei in May 2024. The two men switch spots in the rankings, and Haraguchi holds steady.

Super Bantamweight (64 kilograms)

Yuki Yoza (1) Giorgi Malania (2) Hirotaka Asahisa (3) Zhu Shuai (4) Chadd Collins (5) Zhao Chongyang (6) Jin Ying (7) Kan Nakamura (8) Wei Weiyang (9) Yuzuki Satomi (10)

On Nov. 2 at RISE World Series 2025 Final – 61.5kg World Series Final, No. 8 Kan Nakamura defeated Yuan Pengjie by extended round unanimous decision to win the 2025 RISE World Series -61.5kg Tournament title. Two weeks later, No. 1 Yuki Yoza won a unanimous decision over Superlek at ONE 173, but that fight was at 66kg. The rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (61.2 kilograms)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 (1) Rodtang Jitmuangnon (2) Takeru Segawa (3) Hirotaka Asahisa (4) Achraf Aasila (5) Rémi Parra (6) Tomoya Yokoyama (10) Leona Pettas (7) Taiga Kawabe (8) Yuki Kasahara (9)

The bantamweights saw a ton of action in November, and it all took place over nine days. On Nov. 15, tenth-ranked Tomoya Yokoyama won a unanimous decision over No. 7 Leona Pettas at K-1 World MAX 2025 – 70kg World Championship Tournament Final. The following evening, at ONE 173, No. 3 Takeru finished Denis Purić with a TKO in Round 2. Also that evening, No. 1 Superlek lost to Yuki Yoza, but that was at 66kg and does not affect the bantamweight rankings. On Nov. 22, at La Nuit des Champions 32, No. 6 Rémi Parra defeated Fabio Loisi by knockout with a spinning backfist in Round 2 to win the La Nuit des Champions -60 kg title. Then, on Nov. 24 at SHOOT BOXING 40th Anniversary, No. 9 Yuki Kasahara defeated Maemmot Sor Salacheep by unanimous decision. After all of that action, the only change was Yokoyama jumping the line to No. 7, and those below him moving down one notch.

Super Flyweight (58 kilograms)

Takumi Terada (1) Taito Gunji (2) Haruto Yasumoto (5) Koyata Yamada (3) Kaito Sakaguchi (4) Shoki Kaneda (6) Shuhei Kumura (7) Tatsuya Tsubakihara (8) Keisuke Monguchi (9) Ryusei Kumagai (10)

On Nov. 15, second-ranked Taito Gunji defeated Saensakgun Or.Kamin by unanimous decision at KNOCK OUT 59. The SHOOT BOXING 40th Anniversary – S-Cup took place on Nov. 24, and that tournament shook up the rankings a bit. In the tournament reserve bout, No. 4 Kaito Sakaguchi defeated Soheib Bentebiche in Round 1 with a TKO due to leg injury, but he was not needed again that evening. In the quarterfinals, No. 3 Koyata Yamada and No. 5 Haruto Yasumoto were both victorious, but when they faced each other in the semifinals, Yasumoto won by TKO in Round 1. In the final, Yasumoto knocked out Kotaro Yamada in Round 2 with a right cross to win the 2025 Shoot Boxing S-Cup Tournament title. Yasumoto climbs to the No. 3 spot with the two men above him both falling one notch.

Flyweight (56.7 kilograms)

Shiro Matsumoto (1) Koki Osaki (2) Akihiro Kaneko (3) Rui Okubo (5) Toki Oshika (-)/li> Koji Ikeda (4) Masashi Kumura (6) Ryunosuke Omori (7) Jonathan Di Bella (9) Prajanchai PK.Saenchai (10)

Dropped from the rankings Masahiko Suzuki (8)

No. 1 Shiro Matsumoto continued his run at the top of the heap when he knocked out Petchsaenkom Sor.Sommai at RISE World Series 2025 Final on Nov. 2. No. 2 Koki Osaki also held his position when he scored a TKO over Wuttikorn Suannamtankiri at RISE 193 a week later. While No. 5 Rui Okubo found success at K-1 World MAX 2025 – 70kg World Championship Tournament Final on Nov. 15, when he knocked out Wu Yutong with a body kick, No. 4 Koji Ikeda did not. Ikeda lost a unanimous decision to Toki Oshika, who is now on a three-fight winning streak. Oshika enters at No. 5, Okubo climbs to No. 4, and Ikeda falls to No. 6. Masahiko Suzuki falls out of the rankings.

Strawweight (54 kilograms and below)

Toki Tamaru (1) Kazuki Osaki (2) Ryujin Nasukawa (3) Kumandoi Petchyindee (4) Ryu Hanaoka (5) Jin Mandokoro (6) Adam Sor.Dechapan (7) Toma Kuroda (8) Issei Ishii (9) Riamu Sera (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Rui Okubo (10)

Before getting to November results, Rui Okubo has not fought at strawweight since Mar. 2024, so he has been removed from the rankings. In his place lands Riamu Sera who defeated Kengo Murata by unanimous decision on Nov. 29 at KRUSH 182 to defend the KRUSH Super Bantamweight (-55kg) title. Also in action was No. 8 Toma Kuroda, who beat Kirill Chizhik at ONE Friday Fights 133, and No. 9 Issei Ishii who scored a decision win over Eito Kurokawa at K-1 World MAX 2025 – 70kg World Championship Tournament Final to win the vacant K-1 Bantamweight (-53kg) title. Other than the addition of Riamu, the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Rico Verhoeven (4) Yuki Yoza (-) Shiro Matsumoto (6) Toki Tamaru (7) Kazuki Osaki (8) Donovan Wisse (9) Takumi Terada (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Superlek Kiatmoo9 (5)

While November saw Superbon, Marat Grigorian, and Shiro all finding success, No. 5 Superlek was not so lucky. While he was fighting up in weight in his loss to Yuki Yoza, he hasn’t won a kickboxing bout since his Jan. 2024 ONE Championship title defense against Takeru Segawa. So, Superlek is being removed from the pound-for-pound rankings for the time being, and he is being replaced by Yoza, who is on a 13-fight winning streak and has not lost a fight since Mar. 2021.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Phetjeeja Or.Meekun (1) Koyuki Miyazaki (2) Débora Évora (3) Martine Michieletto (4) Saho Yoshino (5) Antonia Prifti (6) Tessa de Kom (7) Jackie Buntan (8) Kira Matsutani (9) Mei Miyamoto (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.