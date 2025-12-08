Cage Warriors 199 Results: Quick Knockouts, Nasty Submissions in Newcastle

On Saturday, Dec. 6, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 199, live from the Vertu Arena in Newcastle, England. The main event was for the promotions interim welterweight title. That fight was won by the undefeated Sean Clancy Jr. who starched the veteran Melvin van Sujidam with a beautiful one-two inside of thirty seconds. The young Scotsman can probably expect a call with a Las Vegas area code very soon.
In the co-main even Nicolas Leblond came back from adversity to submit Shajidul Hauque in the fifth round to claim Cage Warriors’ flyweight title belt. The Frenchman extended his winning streak to seven while doing so.
Also on the card Daniel Konrad beat George Hardwick with an absurd flying armbar. That wasn’t the only nasty sub on the night, though. Earlier in the night Ryan Campbell submitted Faramarz Mohammad with a reverse triangle armbar combination that may have snapped a bone.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Sean Clancy Jr. def. Melvin van Sujidam by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:29 – for interim welterweight title
Nicolas Leblond def. Shajidul Haque by submission (rear naked choke). Round 5, 4:11
Daniel Konrad def. George Hardwick by submission (flying armbar). Round 1, 4:49
George Staines def. Ioan Harris by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:21
Josh Abraham def. Nicolas Barna by submission (triangle). Round 1, 3:54
Adam Cullen def. Lucas Caio by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Norbert Pietrzak def. Charles Joyner by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:37
Teddy Stringer def. Leandro Camargo by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 2:50
Jack Foote def. Brennan Gait by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:32
Joe Fields def. Railson Paixao by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 1:24
Ryan Campbell def. Faramarz Mohammad by submission (reverse triangle armbar)
Charlie Boulton def. Daniel Bainbridge by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Farshad Nazamia def. Geoff Pavey by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:50