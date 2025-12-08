Cage Warriors 199 Results: Quick Knockouts, Nasty Submissions in Newcastle

On Saturday, Dec. 6, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 199, live from the Vertu Arena in Newcastle, England. The main event was for the promotions interim welterweight title. That fight was won by the undefeated Sean Clancy Jr. who starched the veteran Melvin van Sujidam with a beautiful one-two inside of thirty seconds. The young Scotsman can probably expect a call with a Las Vegas area code very soon.

In the co-main even Nicolas Leblond came back from adversity to submit Shajidul Hauque in the fifth round to claim Cage Warriors’ flyweight title belt. The Frenchman extended his winning streak to seven while doing so.

Also on the card Daniel Konrad beat George Hardwick with an absurd flying armbar. That wasn’t the only nasty sub on the night, though. Earlier in the night Ryan Campbell submitted Faramarz Mohammad with a reverse triangle armbar combination that may have snapped a bone.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Sean Clancy Jr. def. Melvin van Sujidam by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:29 – for interim welterweight title

Nicolas Leblond def. Shajidul Haque by submission (rear naked choke). Round 5, 4:11

Daniel Konrad def. George Hardwick by submission (flying armbar). Round 1, 4:49

George Staines def. Ioan Harris by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:21

Josh Abraham def. Nicolas Barna by submission (triangle). Round 1, 3:54

Adam Cullen def. Lucas Caio by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Norbert Pietrzak def. Charles Joyner by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:37

Teddy Stringer def. Leandro Camargo by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 2:50

Jack Foote def. Brennan Gait by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:32

Joe Fields def. Railson Paixao by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 1:24

Ryan Campbell def. Faramarz Mohammad by submission (reverse triangle armbar)

Charlie Boulton def. Daniel Bainbridge by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Farshad Nazamia def. Geoff Pavey by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:50

Cage Warriors 199 Video Highlights

😲 He has done it again… Sean Clancy Jr with an absolutely devastating combo to win via KO. He is the NEW Interim Welterweight Champion 🤩#CW199 pic.twitter.com/YaawwY42yG — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) December 6, 2025

OH MY! Daniel Konrad letting everyone know that Jiu Jitsu is his game! What a sensational flying armbar 😮‍💨

And you thought we already saw the sub of the year earlier on 😳#CW199 pic.twitter.com/jOaBSlUAXn — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) December 6, 2025

😮‍💨 George Staines would not stop looking for that win!

What a fight, a hugeee win at #CW199 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ApurJOuL0R — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) December 6, 2025

Earlier today Teddy Stringer moved up the lightweight ladder with a solid TKO win, what a way to close out 2025. pic.twitter.com/udTu5I1956 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) December 6, 2025

WOOWW 'Relentless' Ryan Campbell with a very late entry for submission of the year 🤯

A nasty armbar out of nowhere 👏 pic.twitter.com/ihtCrhkP9m — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) December 6, 2025