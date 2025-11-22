UFC Qatar Results: Tsarukyan Submits Hooker in Round 2

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker, live from the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Doha, Qatar. The event featured a battle of top lightweight contenders.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 10 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Arman Tsarukyan def. Dan Hooker by submission (arm-triangle). Round 2, 3:34

Ian Machado Garry def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Volkan Oezdemir def. Alonzo Menifield by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:27

Myktybek Orolbai def. Jack Hermansson by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:46

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Shamil Gaziev by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:22

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Tagir Ulanbekov by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 2:18

Luke Riley def. Bodgan Grad by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:30

Nicolas Dalby def. Saygid Izagakhmaev by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Asu Almabayev def. Alex Perez by submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 0:22

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Rafael Cerqueira by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 0:33

Aleksandre Topuria def.Bekzat Almakhan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ismail Naurdiev def Ryan Loder by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:26

Nurullo Aliev def Shem Rock by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Denzel Freeman def. Marek Bujlo by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)