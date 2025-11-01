UFC Fight Night Results: Garcia Crushes Onama Inside One Round

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs. Onama, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a battle of top-15 featherweights David Onama and Steve Garcia.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Steve Garcia def. David Onama by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:34

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Ante Delija by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:59

Jeremiah Wells def. Themba Gorimbo by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Yadier del Valle def. Isaac Dulgarian by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:41

Charles Radtke def. Daniel Frunza by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:29

Allan Nascimento def. Cody Durden by submission (anaconda choke). Round 2, 3:13

Billy Elekana def. Kevin Christian by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:33

Timmy Cuamba deg. Lee Chang Ho by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Donte Johnson def. Sedriques Dumas by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 1:25

Norma Dumont def. Ketlen Vieira by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Alice Ardelean def. Montserrat Ruiz by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ko Seok-Hyeon def. Phil Rowe by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Talita Alencar def. Ariane Carnelossi by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:36