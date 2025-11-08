UFC Vegas 111 Results: Bonfim Knocks Out Brown With Knee in Questionable Stoppage

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a welterweight battle between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown.
UFC Vegas 111 aired live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Gabriel Bonfim def. Randy Brown by KO (knee). Round 2, 1:40
Joseph Morales def. Matt Schnell by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 2:54
Uros Medic def. Muslim Salikhov by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:03
Chris Padilla def. Ismael Bonfim by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:30
Christian Leroy Duncan def. Marco Tulio by KO (punches). Round 2, 3:20
Jamall Emmers def. Hyder Amil by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Raoni Barcelos def. Ricky Simón by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Josh Hokit def. Max Gimenis by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:56
Denise Gomes def. Tecia Pennington by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Daniel Marcos def. Miles Johns by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:23
Zach Reese def. Jackson McVey by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:38
