UFC Vegas 111 Results: Bonfim Knocks Out Brown With Knee in Questionable Stoppage

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a welterweight battle between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown.

UFC Vegas 111 aired live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Gabriel Bonfim def. Randy Brown by KO (knee). Round 2, 1:40

Joseph Morales def. Matt Schnell by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 2:54

Uros Medic def. Muslim Salikhov by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:03

Chris Padilla def. Ismael Bonfim by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:30

Christian Leroy Duncan def. Marco Tulio by KO (punches). Round 2, 3:20

Jamall Emmers def. Hyder Amil by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Raoni Barcelos def. Ricky Simón by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Josh Hokit def. Max Gimenis by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:56

Denise Gomes def. Tecia Pennington by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Daniel Marcos def. Miles Johns by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:23

Zach Reese def. Jackson McVey by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:38