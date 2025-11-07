ONE Fight Night 37’s Luke Lessei: ‘Swimming with the Sharks’

One of the most underrated regions in the world for bringing up world-class fighters, is the American Midwest. Sure, it’s the nucleus of American wrestling, but for sports like Dutch-style Kickboxing, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, few people have places like Missouri, Iowa or Nebraska at the front of mind. Luke “The Chef” Lessei is one of those guys who broke that stereotype, serving up some mean beatdowns.

Lessei’s father, Dean “Lethal Legs” Lessei was a professional kickboxer, Muay Thai fighter, and all-around martial artist. Over 30 years ago, he opened Dubuque Martial Arts Group in Dubuque, Iowa, and his son was training from an early age. The younger Lessei started off competing as a kid, and, at this stage in his career, has now fought all over the world.

Two years ago, Lessei earned a ONE Championship contract and made his promotional debut against former WMC and two-division Lion Fight champion “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut. While he lost the fight by unanimous decision, he was very happy with his performance.

“That one went the way I wanted it to,” Lessei told Dan Kuhl of Combat Press. “Nattawut, you know? I mean, looking back it this, despite the outcome, it definitely went the way I wanted. That was like the way I popped. Yeah. What an awesome way to lose a fight. So that one, that one I enjoyed. That was it. That was an enjoyable loss.”

Three months after his ONE debut, Lessei was back in action against fellow American Muay Thai artist, Eddie Abasolo. The two had known about each other for a long time through the Muay Thai circuit, but they had not yet fought. It was a total war, with Lessei earning a split decision victory.

“When you’re in there fighting him, it’s like you never feel like you land clean shots on him,” Lessei said of Abasolo. “So, I definitely knew it was a close fight, and I had like a bad weight cut for that fight and stuff. So I wasn’t like, ‘my God, I just beat his ass.’ That wasn’t my feeling after that one.”

Eager to get Lessei back in action, ONE lined up a battle with Frenchman Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 23 in Jul. 2024. Lessei lost that one by third-round knockout, and that one came with a bit of early adversity.

“I mean, that one was cool too, because I was like showing my Viking spirit, after my face got broke,” Lessei explained. “It like broke in my orbital. My nose top and bottom got broken in that very first round. So, that was like also a learning experience for me, because I realized like I can push through some pain like that. I couldn’t see out of my left eye and then I still finished two rounds. But yeah, I mean, I’m not salty about any of my fights. They’re definitely all cool experiences, because even in my losses, I still have memorable moments.”

In the latter half of 2024, Lessei started to go through some life changes. He and his wife went through a divorce, which he said was smooth and wasn’t anything crazy. She moved to Chicago with their two young children, and he ended up moving to New Jersey to shake up his training.

“I moved to New Jersey a little over a year ago,” Lessei elaborated. “We’re in Cherry Hill, so it’s right by Philadelphia, like right across the bridge from Philly. I’m on the East Coast now, right by Camden.

I just kind of needed a little change of scenery, had to kind of spread my wings and search for growth a little bit, you know? I just needed a bigger, more like professional environment. Aside from just having my dad teach me everything as an expert martial artist, I needed a little bit more help surrounding me.”

For over a year now, Lessei has been training at Beacon Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness under the tutelage of owner and head coach Bob Peach. He also gets coaching in strength and conditioning, nutrition, recovery, and mental performance.

“When I moved out here, [Bob] let me live with him, and, you know, kind of mentored me and guided me into this real like top-tier professional athlete, and I’m super thankful for him,” said Lessei. “And then, my biggest change in my life is my two mental performance coaches out here. Shout out to Gerry Walsh with Shawshank Mental Performance and Anthony Williams from Always Divided Mental Conditioning. I’m just, like, really focusing on growth as a human being overall. And Muay Thai is like my vehicle to kind of show that. Those three guys, in particular, have definitely helped me become a better man, as corny as that sounds, which, in turn, makes me become a better and more confident Muay Thai fighter.”

From the fields of Iowa to the streets of New Jersey, Lessei has had one hell of a two-year run in ONE Championship. After going 1-2 in his first three bouts with no regrets, he stepped back into action at ONE Fight Night 27 last January against Cody Jerome. It was his first fight since moving to New Jersey, and something is obviously working, as he disposed of Jerome in exactly two minutes, scoring a TKO with body shots. Ten months since his last fight, he will finally be back to it on Friday, Nov. 7, when he faces Scotland’s Nico “King of the North” Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 37 in Bangkok, Thailand.

By August, Lessei had been on the bench for seven months, so he wanted to get things in motion. So, he took matter into his own hands.

“I was out for a long time, and I wanted to fight,” Lessei said. “And, there was some mix-up. I think they thought I was maybe injured or something like that. I’m not sure. But I talked to Chatri and he was like, ‘when do you want to fight?’ I was like, ‘whenever.’ So, I kind of helped get this into motion. And then, I got offered the Nico fight, and, of course, I was going to say yes.”

The 27-yea-old Carrillo has held several Muya Thai titles across multiple organizations. Before entering ONE Championship, he was on an 11-fight winning streak, and he went 4-0 in his four fights under ONE with all of them ending in knockouts. Those inclusded wins over Muangthai, Nong-O and Saemapetch. Then, in Jan. 2025, he faced Nabil Anane for the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai strap. He lost after three knockdowns in the first round, but he snapped back with a knockout of the legendary Sitthichai less than three months later. Lessei is more than ready for the challenge.

“I’m 29 years old, and I want to be taking the biggest fights that are going to do something for my name,” said Lessei. “I think people kind of know me. I fought Nattawut, and that was my debut fight, first time ever fighting in small gloves. I’m never going to shy away from swimming with the sharks.

“Our styles compared, it’s just like aggression and patience. Like, I don’t know how to explain it necessarily, because like it’s not ones better than the other, right? I have more variety of strikes. He has a higher momentum-based pace, and then I have a bigger ability to adapt and fight in any form of fighting, like true Muay Farang. I think he relies on raw power and aggression.”

Regardless of what happens on Friday night, fans can be certain Lessei and Carrillo are going to put on a show. As for what comes next for Lessei, he definitely would like to get a second shot at Kouyate, possibly fight Shadow, and eventually get a shot at the title.

“I mean, that’s the plan, too,” said Lessei. “You know, just trying to ride the waves though the universe and be happy with every day. I don’t like to look too far ahead.”

In the meantime, when Lessei is not training, or just hanging out with teammates, he travels all over the United States teaching seminars, and once or twice per month, he will head to Chicago to be with his kids, Vivian (4) and Bear (2). Being on the East Coast, you would think he would be taking advantage of the wide variety of well-known food offerings, but working with Peter Miller of Condition Nutrition, he has to keep his diet pretty tight and simple.

“I’ve been to this famous place called Angelo’s,” Lessei said. “I had their pizza and their Phillies. It was like one of those spots that Dave Portnoy from Barstool reviewed. But, I’m pretty easy to please, especially being from Iowa.

[Peter] creates my fight week meal plan. I got a basic Midwestern diet – steak and eggs, chicken and rice. It’s pretty basic. It’s easy. Like, to me, steak and eggs is freaking awesome. Like, I don’t get sick of that.”

At ONE Fight Night 37, on Friday night, Lessei will be backin the ring, facing one of his toughest opponents to date. The event will air live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET, and Lessei will be in the co-main event. And, he has a message for those questioning whether or not to tune in.

“Ohh. Dude, when you tune in, and ou see The Chef’s standing there, you’re just going to be like, ‘Holy shit! Muay Thai’s the coolest sport I’ve ever seen.’ And, that’s your thought.”