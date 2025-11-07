ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve Results

On Friday, Nov. 7, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a heavyweight kickboxing title bout between Roman Kryklia and Samet Agdeve.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

Kickboxing bout: Roman Kryklia vs. Samet Agdeve
Muay Thai bout: Nico Carrillo vs. Luke Lessei
Muay Thai bout: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Abdulla Dayakaev
MMA bout: Elbek Alyshov vs. Carlo Bumina-ang
Muay Thai bout: Black Panther vs. Johan Estupinan
MMA bout: Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Willie van Rooyen
MMA bout Lito Adiwang def. Mauro Mastromarini by KO (punches). Round1, 4:52
Muay Thai bout: Taiki Naito def. Nakrob Fairtex by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:27
MMA bout: Gilbert Nakatani def. Eko Roni Saputra by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:01