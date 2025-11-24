OKTAGON 80 Results: Standing Inverted Triangle Steals the Show

On Saturday, Nov. 22, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 80, live from the SAP Garden in Munich, Germany. The main event was Mateusz Legierski vs. Attila Korkmaz for the vacant lightweight title. The belt was vacated when Losene Keita signed with the UFC to fight Patricio Pitbull Freire, only to badly miss weight and lose the opportunity.

Legierski put a beating on the colourful and popular Korkmaz (who came to the ring in full Dragonball Z garb). The Pole, who lost to Keita last year, is now 13-2 on his career.

The headlines for this event were scooped by Henrique Madureira, though. He invoked Toby Imada in scoring an inverted triangle on Eriglent Prizreni on the prelims.

Other notable moments on this card included Gokhan Aksu sleeping Denis Frimpong. Frimpong had been on a five fight winning streak and took this fight despite fighting only in September. Aksu is now 3-0 in OKTAGON with all finishes.

Felix Klinkhammer impressed over the weekend, too. He scored a kneebar to improve his record to 11-0 (eight submissions).

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mateusz Legierski def. Attila Korkmaz by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45) – for vacant lightweight title

Christian Jungwirth def. Niklas Stolze by TKO (punches). Round 4, 4:19

Alexander Poppeck def. David Hošek by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 2:25

Ronald Paradeiser def. Geraldo Neto by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:24

Gökhan Aksu def. Denis Frimpong by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:58

Matouš Kohout def. Hafeni Nafuka by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-29)

Felix Klinkhammer def. Máté Kertész by submission (kneebar). Round 1, 4:36

Teo Saldana Smith def. Michael Deiga-Scheck by TKO (elbows). Round 1, 4:35

Ozan Aslaner def. Marco Antonio Elipidio by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Henrique Madureira def. Eriglent Prizreni by submission (inverted triangle choke). Round 1, 1:10

Eugen Black-Dell def. Eemil Kurhela by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:30 Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 80 Video Highlights

💣 MASSIVE KNOCKOUT!



Gökhan Aksu 🇹🇷 finishes Denis Frimpong in the very first round.



Their score is settled #OKTAGON80



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he earned you ➕5️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/06mybbk5Os — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 22, 2025

Mateusz Legierski wraca na tron Oktagonu, pewnie rozbił Attilę Korkmaza, choć w R3 swoje przyjął i swoje przetrwał #Oktagon80 https://t.co/yTGGQZ2YJI — Bartłomiej Stachura (@Lowkingpl) November 22, 2025

🔒 KNEEBAR LOCKED!



Felix Klinkhammer 🇩🇪 has a very impressive return to OKTAGON, submitting Kertész in round one!



The welterweight division has a new player! #OKTAGON80



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/6STqyCJs90 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 22, 2025

🚀 Victory in his promotional debut!



Teo Smith 🇨🇭 defeats Deiga-Scheck in the very first round to upset the Munich crowd! #OKTAGON80



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/q6HyNNBM9R — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 22, 2025

🎥 ALTERNATE ANGLE 🎥



Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Henrique Madureira 🇧🇷 does this! #OKTAGON80



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/qt5FSSECfh — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 22, 2025

STANDING REVERSE TRIANGLE❓



Henrique Madureira 🇧🇷 submits Prizreni during round one #OKTAGON80



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he just earned you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/hABBeSnyyi — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 22, 2025

👊🏼 TKO Finish!



Eugen Black-Dell 🇩🇪 gets his first win in OKTAGON, stopping Kurhela during the second round #OKTAGON80



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/BybqctTXen — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 22, 2025