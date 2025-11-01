OKTAGON 79 Results: Surdu Stripped After Weight Miss, Scores TKO

On Saturday, November 1, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 79, live from Winning Group Arena in Brno, Czechia. The main event was scheduled to have Ion Surdu (aka ‘Dracula’) defending his OKTAGON welterweight title against the local Andrej Kalašnik. However, Surdu missed weight – by 7.9 pounds. That cost him his title and lead to a situation where Kalašnik could win the belt with a win, otherwise the belt would stay vacant.

And the belt would stay vacant.

The oversized Surdu wrecked Kalašnik, finishing him in the first round.

Surdu, who won the belt at OKTAGON 64 last year, will now presumably get another chance to fight for the title.

Also on this card Czech fighter Vladimír Lengál got the crowd on its feet with his win over Ognjen Dimić, by second round TKO. Local fighter Vašek Klimša also put Jessy Joaquim to sleep with a Von Flue choke.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ion Surdu def. Andrej Kalašnik by TKO (right hook and ground strikes). Round 1, 4:27

Vladimír Lengál def. Ognjen Dimić by TKO (elbows from back mount). Round 2, 4:52

Tomáš Mudroch def. Jakub Dohnal by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 2:01

Radek Roušal def. Corey Fry by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:54

Pedro Oliveira def. Daniel Ligocki by unanimous decision

Samuel Bark def. Mate Sanikidze by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 4:31

Nathan Haywood def. Lukáš Chotěnovský by TKO (hook kick and ground punches). Round 1, 2:58

Václav Štěpán def Karol Kutyla by submission (kimura). Round 2, 3:46

Liam Pitts def. Stephen Guidea by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:29

Vašek Klimša def. Jessy Joaquim by submission (Von Flue choke). Round 1, 1:23

Harun Kurt def. Šimon Bruknar by unanimous decision



