LFA 223 Results and Video: Piersma Lifts Title After Submission Win

On Friday, Nov. 21, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 223 live from Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York. The main event was for the vacant LFA welterweight title. That title was vacated when champion Shanidkhan Magomedov signed for UAE Warriors last year.

Contesting the title was Jonathan Piersma and Luis Francischinelli. Piersma, the more experienced fighter, is a recent Combat FC champ. Last year he appeared on Road to UFC. Francischinelli is best known for being a six-foot-six-inch welterweight. He came into the fight 5-0 with all his fights happening inside LFA (and all being stoppages).

Francischinelli was handed his first loss at LFA 223, though. Peirsma used his experience to down, climb and then choke the Brazilian.

Advertisement



In the co-main event Jeff Creighton took a unanimous decision over Diego Bianchini. Also on the card Joe Taylor starched Shealor Ladd with a KO punch after about thirty seconds and Travon Eller moved to 3-0 after slamming and ground and pounding Mus’Aib Baiyina.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jonathan Piersma def. Luis Francischinelli by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 1:22 – for vacant welterweight title

Jeff Creighton def. Diego Bianchini by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Steve Collins def. Kyle Pufahl by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 4:01

Joe Taylor def. Shealor Ladd by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:35

Taner Trembley def. Cole Alaxanian by submission (guillotine). Round 3, 3:57

Kelton Sneve def. Kevin Carrier by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jayde Sheeley vs. Aline David ends in unanimous draw (28-28 x 3)

Farman Hasanov def. Abdurakhman Fazilov by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 1, 4:58

Jake Woodley def. Adland Benson by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 4:37

RJ Harris def. Alex Marro by KO (left hook). Round 1, 2:17

Sebastian Ruiz def. Nick Eldridge by KO (straight right). Round 2, 1:26

Travon Eller def. Mus’Aib Baiyana by TKO (slam and punches). Round 1, 0:29

Hope Chase def. Nikola Kacperska by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

LFA 223 Video Highlights