LFA 221 Results and Video: Clark Retains Title on Enemy Soil

On Friday, November 7, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 221 live from Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. The main event was a LFA women’s flyweight championship bout with champion Shannon Clark going into enemy territory to face the undefeated Beatriz Consuli.

These two threw down in a five round war with Clark, one of only two non Brazilians on the entire card, coming away with the unanimous decision. She improves her record to 7-1 with this, her second title defense. She won the belt with a split decision over Cheyanne Bowers back at LFA 200. Her one loss is the highlight KO at the hand of Yuneisy Duben on the Contender Series last year.

Consuli had looked like a very exciting prospect, especially since she TKO’d Naiane Silva at LFA 212 earlier this year.

Advertisement



In the co-main event Richard Martins forced a retirement at the end of round one after his calf kick caused some sort of injury to the leg of Argemiro Delmandes.

Also on the card Gustavo Guilherme stood out with his 14 second TKO of Gustavo Sousa.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Shannon Clark def. Beatriz Consuli by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) – for the flyweight title

Richard Martins def. Argemiro Delmandes by TKO (retirement). Round 1, 5:00

Reginaldo Junior def. Natan Mota by submission (anaconda choke). Round 3, 4:46

Luan Pedroso def. Diogo Sotero by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Jean Sevalho def. Lucas Gouveia by majority decision (29-27 x 3)

Gustavo Guilherme def. Gustavo Sousa by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:14

Gabriel Vinicius def. Yuri Anselmo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:33

Mateus Soares def. Luiz Henrique Pacifico by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:52

Milena Galvao def. Ramana Toscanelli by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Anderson Xavier def. Leandro Antunez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Breno Yuri Santos def. Thiago Horacio by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:43

Helisson Cardoso def. Wender Batista by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Claudio Meireles def. Matheus Silva by TKO (body punches). Round 3, 3:46

Pedro Victor Souza def. Kauan Leopoldina by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

LFA 221 Video Highlights

That was a 5 round war ⚔️ #LFA221 pic.twitter.com/wzm4cF9hgg — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 8, 2025

This calf kick ended the fight ❌



Richard Martins wins by TKO #LFA221 pic.twitter.com/FHN4IetOSI — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 8, 2025

14 SECONDS!!? 😲



Gustavo Guilherme improves to 4-2 #LFA221 pic.twitter.com/gjHa4KX0KU — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 8, 2025