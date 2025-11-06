Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: November 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of October. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in November.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Kayla Harrison (1) Julianna Pena (2) Raquel Pennington (3) Holly Holm (4) Mayra Bueno Silva (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Ailin Perez (NR) Karol Rosa (10)

Dropped out of the rankings: Macy Chiasson (7)

The month of October saw a change in the top-10 rankings, as Macy Chiasson’s loss to Yana Santos made way for Ailin Perez to crack the rankings. Looking into November, Norma Dumont and Ketlen Vieira square off to jockey for position in the 135-pound division.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (2) Alexa Grasso (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Dakota Ditcheva (8) Taila Santos (9) Liz Carmouche (10)

The month of October saw Manon Fiorot get back into the win column, scoring a knockout of Jasmine Jasudavicius. Looking into November, Valentina Shevchenko defends her UFC title against Weili Zhang, while Erin Blanchfield squares off with Tracy Cortez.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Mackenzie Dern (6) Virna Jandiroba (3) Xiaonan Yan (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Amanda Ribas (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

The UFC has a new strawweight champion after Weili Zhang’s vacating of the belt, as Mackenzie Dern bested Virna Jandiroba to strike gold. November will see Tecia Pennington take on Denise Gomes.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Si Woo Park (3) Saori Oshima (4) Moeri Suda (5) Ayaka Hamasaki (6) Rena Kubota (7) Kanna Asakura (8) Ana Palacios (9) Monique Adriane (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of October. Looking into November, Seika Izawa looks to continue her reign atop the atomweight rankings when she takes on Saori Oshima. Also, Ayaka Hamasaki will fight Ye Ji Lee. Additionally, Si Woo Park will square off with Saki Kitamura.