Combat Press Sumo Rankings: November 2025

Grand Sumo’s year-ending tournament, the Kyushu basho, just ended. Ahead of 2025’s curtaincloser the Japan Sumo Association released the Kyushu banzuke (ranking document) which officially ranked all 600 or so wrestlers in the Grand Sumo system. Those wrestlers were ranked based on their performances at the last tournament, the 2025 aki basho in September, with a few exceptions.

You can check out the official rankings here:

These Combat Press rankings are not based on the win-loss records from the past tournament. Instead, this list ranks wrestlers based on who I think is the most likely wrestler to win the top division championship this month (regardless what their actual rank is).

1. Onosato (1)

Official rank: Yokozuna 1 east

Record at last tournament: 13-2 yusho (championship)

Onosato remains firmly atop the Combat Press sumo rankings. The 75th yokozuna claimed his fifth top division championship in September. The 25 year-old’s five yusho in just twelve top division tournaments has him on pace to break records and craft a career that sees him go down as one of the greatest to ever compete in Grand Sumo.

In September he took a minor stumble on Day 4, but was otherwise perfect up until the final day. He lost to his great rival Hoshoryu on Day 15, but then beat him in a play-off bout to claim the Emperor’s Cup. The play-off bout was incredibly close, with both men sailing off the dohyo (ring). Even so, Onosato’s win and his yusho were well deserved.

During that tournament Onosato upped his thrusting game. He wasn’t simply pushing guys over the line. He was launching them off the ring and into the seats. This is yet another positive development for Onosato, whose sumo continues to evolve and make him the most dominating and imposing force in the sport today.

2. Hoshoryu (3)

Official rank: Yokozuna 1 west

Record at last tournament: 13-2 yusho-doten (championship runner up after a play-off loss)

Hoshoryu was every bit as good as Onosato in September. He just came up short in the play-off on the final day (by the smallest of fractions). Up until then Hoshoryu was his usual fearsome self and did a good job of helping to put to rest some doubts over his abilities to represent the storied rank of yokozuna (doubts that were given credence due to his disappointing July and March tournaments).

This performance added credibility to claims that Hoshoryu’s bad tournaments were due to legitimate injuries. I also believe Hoshoryu’s inconsistent form has also been the result of him trying to switch up his sumo on the fly. He got to his current lofty position due to his high-powered judo. However, as a yokozuna he’s feeling pressure to perform a style of sumo that is more traditional. He also likely wants to move away from his throwing arsenal to preserve wear and tear on his knees and back.

In September, though, he struck a fantastic balance between traditional thrust and force out sumo and his electrifying throws. If he can keep up with that then he could be a persistent thorn in Onosato’s side and he could very well pip Onosato to the title in November.

3. Aonishiki (4)

Official rank: Sekiwake 1 east

Record at last tournament: 11-4

We’re running out of superlatives for the 21 year-old Ukrainian phenom. Aonishiki has now gone 11-4 in each of his first four top division tournaments. He has been promoted to sekiwake for this tournament, making him the fastest climber to that rank in history. He’s also the first man to become sekiwake without ever having a losing record.

Aonishiki keeps passing every test that is put in front of him. However, now he has a new challenge — expectations to continue repeating what we’ve seen from him so far. We all know how good he is now and we’re all expecting him to now make serious title runs. In November he will also have the opportunity to work towards an ozeki promotion. He might even be fast tracked to that rank (one below yokozuna) if he wins this tournament in dominating fashion.

Aonishiki’s competitors are yet to fully figure out his freestyle wrestling infused sumo. However, there were a few opponents in September who found success by forcing him to fight upright in a more traditional sumo pose. Now we get to see if Aonishiki has found an adjustment to combat that, if he has then the sky really is the limit.

4. Kotozakura (6)

Official rank: Ozeki 1 east

Record at previous tournament: 9-5-1

Kotozakura won his maiden yusho a year ago at the 2024 Kyushu basho. He was close to perfect in that tournament going 14-1 and beating Hoshoryu on the final day. Since then he’s struggled with persistent knee injuries which have forced him to hobble through tournaments. When he’s fully fit he’s the most talented yotsu-zumo (belt grappler) in the game and he’s a nightmare match-up for both Onosato and Hoshoryu.

In September he managed his best record of the year, going 9-5-1. During that tournament he showed flashes of his best self, a wrestler who is immensely strong, highly intelligent/technical and surprisingly nimble on his feet.

Kotozakura looked close to fully fit in that tournament. He continued to rest his knee instead of travelling over to England for the much publicized exhibition tournament at the Royal Albert Hall. If he’s continued to heal over that time, then we might just see the a very good version of Kotozakura this month. And if he is fully fit, then he’s a legitimate contender for the title.

5. Wakatakakage (2)

Official rank: Maegashira 1 east

Record at previous tournament: 6-9

Wakatakakage’s hopes of securing an ozeki promotion were dashed in September. He needed 11 wins to secure that rank for the first time in his career. Yet, he could only muster six wins. That resulted in a losing record and a big demotion down from his previously held sekiwake rank.

Wakatakakage was visibly crushed when he lost the match that mathematically ruled out his promotion chances and he limped through the remainder of the basho. He’s had time to recover from that disappointment and now there’s a chance that he’s fired up and ready to close the year on a high.

Wakatakakage is a perennial dark horse who is capable of causing surprises with his tenacious and highly aggressive style. If he gets off to a good start, and manages to take a win off one of the yokozuna, he could be a threat to win this thing.

Full rankings

Onosato (1) Hoshoryu (3) Aonishiki (4) Kotozakura (6) Wakatakakage (2) Oho (11) Kirishima (5) Takaysu (7) Hakuoho (14) Wakamotoharu (NR) Takanosho (19) Hiradoumi (18) Ura (NR) Daieisho (8) Yoshinofuji (9) Abi (11) Tamawashi (12) Atamifuji (10) Oshoma (NR) Onokatsu (17)

Just missed the cut: Shodai, Churanoumi, Tobizaru.

