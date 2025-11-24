Cage Warriors 198 Results: Omiel Brown Earns Interim Title

On Saturday, Nov. 22, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 197, live from the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. The main event was for the Cage Warriors interim lightweight title with Omar Tugarev vs. Omiel Brown. In the co-main, popular Scottish fighter Chris Bungard met Simone Patrizi.

In the main event Brown got the job done. The fight was close to begin with by Brown improved down the stretch and just seemed to want it more (that’s despite Tugarev’s corner doing their best to fire up their man between rounds).

In the co-main Bungard earned a split decision win thanks to a late flurry and a deep submission attempt.

Also on the decision-heavy card, Jack ‘The Ripper’ Humphries scored his second anaconda choke win in a row, this time over Joab Souza. Humphries is now 5-0 with all finishes (four submissions).

Shay Ingram also stayed undefeated this night, taking out Wellington Lopes with ground and pound.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Omiel Brown def. Omar Tugarev by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – for interim lightweight title

Chris Bungard def. Simone Patrizi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Tim Wilde def. Oscar Ownsworth by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Jack Humphries def. Joab Souza by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 2:32

Shay Ingram def. Wellington Lopes by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 3:45

Fran Breen def. Ayoub Nacer by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Enrico Di Gangi def. Jack McCloughlin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Roman David def. Christian Soda by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Oliver Tero def. Davide Manente by submission (arm triangle). Round 2, 1:56

Nathanael Woods def. Matthew Friel by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Chris Morris def. Theo Pino by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Cage Warriors 198 Video Highlights

AND NEW!!



Omiel Brown wins the Cage Warriors interim lightweight belt #CW198 pic.twitter.com/mUwfJbgE1Z — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 22, 2025

DRAMA AT THE DEATH 🤯



Just like a particular Scottish team… 😉#CW198 pic.twitter.com/Lx143S7CXP — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 22, 2025

Jack the Ripper puts his opponent TO SLEEP! 😴

What a performance, another first round finish! #CW198 pic.twitter.com/5xBwrhP19k — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 22, 2025

🤩 Shay Ingram moves to 4-0 with some brutal ground strikes.

A masterful performance for this young lightweight.#CW198 pic.twitter.com/TIZWkxq9Qx — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 22, 2025

Debut Don't Come Much Better Than That! Welcome to Cage Warriors 🔥🤝



Oliver Tero just made a statement with his first impression at #CW198 Manchester! pic.twitter.com/XOujd3AHpg — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 22, 2025

Oliver Tero with an impressive submission victory.

A flawless performance takes him to 3-0. Another Featherweight to keep your eyes on 👀#CW198 pic.twitter.com/n9PR3hRt4N — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 22, 2025