Cage Warriors 197 Results: Lee Submits Wilson in Round 3

On Friday, Nov. 21, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 197, live from the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. The main event was supposed to be Anthony Orozco vs. Evaldo Santos, but that fell through after Santos was not medically cleared.

Instead, Aiden Lee met Damon Wilson in the main event. And Lee, who is coached by former UFC fighter Tom Breese, got the win. He submitted Wilson in the third round.

In the co-main event Giacomo Michelis improved his record to 9-1 with a unanimous decision over Michael Dubois. Also on this card we saw a spinning backfist KO delivered by Marc-Philippe Ngatchou over Yusuf Nazokatov.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Aiden Lee def. Damon Wilson by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 3:27

Giacomo Michelis def. Michael Dubois by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Nell Ariano def. Riku Urholin by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:19

Giuseppe Mastrogiacomo def. Elton Armindo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Damiano Scogna def. Richard Kallos by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 0:24

Manuel Del Valle def. Pedro Henrique Dias by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:56

Jordan O’Neill def. Mitchell Goode by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marc-Phillipe Ngatchou def. Yusuf Nazokatov by KO (spinning backfist). Round 2, 0:!2

Katharina Rychkova def. Eimear Darcy by TKO (ground and pound). Round 3, 3:30

Jordan Molinari def. Redgie Hingston by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)



Took The Back and Made Him Tap 😮‍💨



How about that Aiden Lee submission in our #CW197 Unplugged main event?! pic.twitter.com/DwfNp6awOV — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 21, 2025

15 MINUTES OF BLOOD AND WAR 🩸



What an ending, a phenomenal back-and-forth scrap on Unplugged!



Watch #CW197 live now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/Fi00YfOAQS — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 21, 2025

How FAST was That Spinning Back Fist KO?! 😳#CW197 pic.twitter.com/A3c3Y7Xvdz — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 22, 2025

Jordan O'Neill dropping his hands like a lunatic. What a 2nd round #CW197 pic.twitter.com/oWe9YaNqgB — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 21, 2025

A TITLE CONTENDER IN THE MAKING 🏆👀



Those Nell Ariano elbows were the beginning of the end! What a win 👏



Watch #CW197 live now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/DaTKVeVd38 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 21, 2025

STRAIGHT FROM THE BELL… STRAIGHT FOR THE KO 😲👊



Damiano Scogna with pure aggression to get him back to winning ways!



Watch #CW197 live now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/Er6CRzOZfY — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 21, 2025

BEAT THE BUZZER FOR THE TKO 🔥



Manuel Del Valle with the violent finish! The Spanish Army will be celebrating tonight 🇪🇸



Watch #CW197 live now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/8djZo4t4dT — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 21, 2025

SPINNING BACKFIST. Marc-Philippe Ngatchou knocks out Yusuf Nazokatov seconds into R2. What a call on commentary. #CW197 pic.twitter.com/XSj5WU40z2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 21, 2025