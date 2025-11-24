Cage Warriors 197 Results: Lee Submits Wilson in Round 3

On Friday, Nov. 21, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 197, live from the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. The main event was supposed to be Anthony Orozco vs. Evaldo Santos, but that fell through after Santos was not medically cleared.
Instead, Aiden Lee met Damon Wilson in the main event. And Lee, who is coached by former UFC fighter Tom Breese, got the win. He submitted Wilson in the third round.
In the co-main event Giacomo Michelis improved his record to 9-1 with a unanimous decision over Michael Dubois. Also on this card we saw a spinning backfist KO delivered by Marc-Philippe Ngatchou over Yusuf Nazokatov.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Aiden Lee def. Damon Wilson by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 3:27
Giacomo Michelis def. Michael Dubois by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Nell Ariano def. Riku Urholin by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:19
Giuseppe Mastrogiacomo def. Elton Armindo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Damiano Scogna def. Richard Kallos by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 0:24
Manuel Del Valle def. Pedro Henrique Dias by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:56
Jordan O’Neill def. Mitchell Goode by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Marc-Phillipe Ngatchou def. Yusuf Nazokatov by KO (spinning backfist). Round 2, 0:!2
Katharina Rychkova def. Eimear Darcy by TKO (ground and pound). Round 3, 3:30
Jordan Molinari def. Redgie Hingston by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)