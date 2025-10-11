UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs. Gamrot Results

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs. Gamrot, live from the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event features top lightweights Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Montel Jackson by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Joel Alvarez def. Vicente Luque by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Mario Pinto def. Jhonata Diniz by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:10

Kaan Ofli def. Ricardo Ramos by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:02

Michael Aswell def. Lucas Almeida by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:42

Jafel Filho def. Clayton Carpenter by submission (kimura). Round 1, 4:42

Vitor Petrino def. Thomas Petersen by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:26

Beatriz Mesquita def. Irina Alekseeva by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:14

Lucas Rocha def. Stewart Nicoll by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Julia Polastri def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 3, 2:56

Luan Lacerda def. Saimon Oliveira by submission (armbar). Round 2, 3:55