UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the UFC will host UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event features battles for the the heavyweight and vacant strawweight titles.

The UFC 321 preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Oct. 24. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115) – for the vacant strawweight title

Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Mario Bautista (135.5)

Alexander Volkov (261.5) vs. Jailton Almeida (237)

Aleksandar Rakić (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205.5)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Quillan Salkilld (155.5)

Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) vs. Jun Yong Park (185.5)

Mateusz Rębecki (155.5) vs. Ľudovít Klein (156)

Valter Walker (244) vs. Louie Sutherland (264.5)

Jose Delgado (147) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

Chris Barnett (261) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (265)

Azat Maksum (129)** vs. Mitch Raposo (125.5)

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Mizuki Inoue (115)

** – Fighter missed weight, forfeits 30% of purse