UFC 321 Results: Aspinall Can’t Continue After Accidental Eye Poke; Dern Captures Gold

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the UFC hosted UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event featured battles for the the heavyweight and vacant strawweight titles.

The UFC 321 preliminary card aired live on ESPN+ starting at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no contest (accidental eye poke). Round 1, 4:35 – for the heavyweight title

Mackenzie Dern def. Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – for the vacant strawweight title

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Mario Bautista by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Alexander Volkov def. Jailton Almeida by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Azamat Murzakanov def. Aleksandar Rakić by TKO (punch). Round 1, 3:11

Quillan Salkilld def. Nasrat Haqparast by KO (head kick). Round 1, 2:30

Ikram Aliskerov def. Jun Yong Park by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ľudovít Klein def. Mateusz Rebecki by majority decision (29-28, 28-27, 28-28)

Valter Walker def. Louie Sutherland by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 1:24

Nathaniel Wood def. Jose Delgado by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Chris Barnett by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Mitch Raposo def. Azat Maksum by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Mizuki Inoue def. Jacqueline Amorim by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)