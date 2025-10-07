OKTAGON 77 Results: Engizek Gets Past Humburger; Čepo Starches Schwindt

On Saturday, October 4, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 77, live from Zimni stadion Ondreje Nepely in Bratislava, Slovakia. This event included the latest round of action in OKTAGON’s middleweight tournament. The main event was one of those bouts with the popular Dominik Humburger taking on former champion Kerim Engizek.

And it was Engizek who earned the win here, taking a unanimous decision and moving onto the semifinals. He will now meet UFC vet Krzysztof Jotko, who earned a decision over Hojat Khajevand this night.

The other semifinal will be Vlasto Čepo vs. Jaime Cordero. Čepo lit up Daniel Schwindt in the co-main event, winning by first round KO. And Cordero benefited from an injury to Samuel Krištofič. Krištofič dislocated his elbow in the first round and could not continue.

Other notable fights on the card included hometown hero Ivan Buchinger getting his 46th career win, via submission over Richie Smullen. Slovakian Marco Novák also got a win, TKOing Daniel Solaja in the third round.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kerim Engizek def. Dominik Humburger by unanimous decision – middleweight tournament

Vlasto Čepo def. Daniel Schwindt by KO (right hook). Round 1, 3:38 – middleweight tournament

Krzysztof Jotko def. Hojat Khajevand by unanimous decision – middleweight tournament

Ivan Buchinger def. Richie Smullen by submission (ninja choke). Round 3, 1:40

Jaime Cordero def. Samuel Krištofič by TKO (injury). Round 1, 2:49 – middleweight tournament

Marco Novák def. Daniel Solaja by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:30

Konrad Dyrschka def. Tomáš Cigánik by split decision

Veronika Smolkova def. Ana Carolina Araujo by unanimous decision

Ayton De Paepe def. Karol Ryšavý by split decision

Monika Chochlikova vs. Atenea Flores by unanimous decision (amateur)

Jorick Montagnac def. Mateusz Duczmal by unanimous decision Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 77 Video Highlights

💣 Lights out from ‘El Chapo’!



Vlasto Čepo 🇸🇰 lands a devastating punch to finish Daniel Schwindt in the first round!



One of the most exciting fighters anywhere! #OKTAGON77



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/RkNCEZQnC7 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 4, 2025

💥 BIG FINISH!



Marco Novák 🇸🇰 stops Daniel Solaja in the third round to make a statement in the featherweight division #OKTAGON77



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/BJFD9oCxod — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 4, 2025