OKTAGON 77 Results: Engizek Gets Past Humburger; Čepo Starches Schwindt

On Saturday, October 4, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 77, live from Zimni stadion Ondreje Nepely in Bratislava, Slovakia. This event included the latest round of action in OKTAGON’s middleweight tournament. The main event was one of those bouts with the popular Dominik Humburger taking on former champion Kerim Engizek.
And it was Engizek who earned the win here, taking a unanimous decision and moving onto the semifinals. He will now meet UFC vet Krzysztof Jotko, who earned a decision over Hojat Khajevand this night.
The other semifinal will be Vlasto Čepo vs. Jaime Cordero. Čepo lit up Daniel Schwindt in the co-main event, winning by first round KO. And Cordero benefited from an injury to Samuel Krištofič. Krištofič dislocated his elbow in the first round and could not continue.
Other notable fights on the card included hometown hero Ivan Buchinger getting his 46th career win, via submission over Richie Smullen. Slovakian Marco Novák also got a win, TKOing Daniel Solaja in the third round.
The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Kerim Engizek def. Dominik Humburger by unanimous decision – middleweight tournament
Vlasto Čepo def. Daniel Schwindt by KO (right hook). Round 1, 3:38 – middleweight tournament
Krzysztof Jotko def. Hojat Khajevand by unanimous decision – middleweight tournament
Ivan Buchinger def. Richie Smullen by submission (ninja choke). Round 3, 1:40
Jaime Cordero def. Samuel Krištofič by TKO (injury). Round 1, 2:49 – middleweight tournament
Marco Novák def. Daniel Solaja by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:30
Konrad Dyrschka def. Tomáš Cigánik by split decision
Veronika Smolkova def. Ana Carolina Araujo by unanimous decision
Ayton De Paepe def. Karol Ryšavý by split decision
Monika Chochlikova vs. Atenea Flores by unanimous decision (amateur)
Jorick Montagnac def. Mateusz Duczmal by unanimous decision