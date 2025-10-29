LFA 220 Results and Video: Tanner Gets Past Cyr

On Saturday, October 25, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 220 live from Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The main event was a match-up of bantamweight prospects with Kasey Tanner taking on Michael Cyr. In the co-main, Christian Natividad staked his undefeated record against Jostin Quilca.

The main event was an exciting and close contest with both men getting their licks in on the feet. There was also some nice grappling exchanges, with Tanner getting takedowns, but Cyr threatening off his back. Ultimately, Tanner got his hand raised thanks to his top position time and his better striking results in rounds one and two.

The win gets Tanner to 9-1 and likely sets him up for a bantamweight title fight against the winner of Vinicius Pires vs. Artem Belakh.

In the co-main Natividad stayed undefeated, taking Quilca out quickly. He got Quilca down inside a minute and then worked his way to the back before finishing the fight with ground and pound. He’s 8-0 now and can probably expect a call from the UFC soon.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kasey Tanner def. Michael Cyr by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Christian Natividad def. Jostin Quilca by TKO (punches from back mount). Round 1, 3:07

Ernesto Ibarra def. Kyle Estrada by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:02

Ryan Kuse def. Kevin Natividad by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chance Ikei def. Jordan Burkholder by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:50

Leslie Hernandez def. Flor Hernandez unanimous decision (30-27, 20-27, 30-27)

Livio Ribeiro def. Richard Mahan by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:36

Jarome Woodbury def. David Gladfelter by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Delton Kaufmann def. Caleb Jensen by TKO (punches and elbows from back mount). Round 1, 3:08

Nolan Linebaugh def. Will Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)





LFA 220 Video Highlights

