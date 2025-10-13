LFA 219 Results and Video: Thomson Wins Main Event; Sanders Scores Upset

On Friday, October 10, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 219 live from F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN. The main event pitched Isaac Thomson against Akbarjon Islomboev in the featherweight division. In the co-main, Martin Camilo met Raheam Forest at welterweight.

In the main event it was the Australian, Thomson, who walked away with his hand raised after a close fought fight with the Uzbek Islomboev. In the co-main Camilo finished Forest with elbows in the first round.

Camilo is now 2-0 in LFA, with both his wins coming by TKO (with thanks to elbows). He beat Perry Stargel in his promotional debut back at LFA 206.

Also on the card, former PFL fighter Dedrek Sanders got a big win, finishing the previously undefeated Dzhamal Mavliudov with ground and pound.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Isaac Thomson def. Akbarjon Islomboev by split decision

Martin Camilo def. Raheam Forest by TKO (elbows and punches on the ground). Round 1, 3:39

Dedrek Sanders def. Dzhamal Mavliudov by TKO (elbows from top position). Round 3, 2:36.

Andrew Stewart def. Johnathan Waid by unanimous decision

Matt Adams def. Ben Wunder by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 4:01

Ronald Humphrey def. Dupree Stewart by TKO (punches from top position). Round 1, 3:11

Elias Rodriguez def. Dylan Booker by KO (left hook). Round 1, 3:43

Bryce Woerner def. Trevor Grice by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 4:50

Finn Martin def. Trevor Linderman by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:22

Carter Beekman def. Adrian W. Thomas by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 0:37

Lane Roe def. Sergio Martinez by TKO (retirement). Round 1, 5:00

LFA 219 Video Highlights

Isaac Thomson takes the win in our main event!



[ #LFA219 | LIVE NOW | UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/KLILXXEKc6 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 11, 2025

ELBOWS!!! 💥



Martin Camilo gets it done in round 1



[ #LFA219 | LIVE NOW | UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/vBvLJwZebL — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 11, 2025

Dedrek Sanders with a third round finish!



[ #LFA219 | LIVE NOW | UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/t7XQndGqJ2 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 11, 2025

Smashed him with ground and pound!



Ronald Humphrey wins his LFA debut in round 1!



[ #LFA219| LIVE NOW | UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/aW7p11K5XA — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 11, 2025

ELIAS RODRIGUEZ!!! 💥💤



[ #LFA219| LIVE NOW | UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/1THY4Mftmh — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 11, 2025