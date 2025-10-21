KSW 111 Results: Phil ‘And Still’ De Fries Weathers Storm for 13th Title Defense

On Saturday, October 18, KSW hosted KSW 111, live from Werk Arena in Trinec, Czechia. The event featured KSW heavyweight champ Phil De Fries attempting to defend his belt for an amazing 13th time. Stefan Vojcak was trying to stop him. In the co-main Rafal Haratyk was defending his light heavyweight title for the first time, opposite Bartosz Lesko.

In the main, we learned (again) why we call him “And Still” De Fries. The Englishman was able to survive a big scare from Vojcak, who had him down and was wailing ground and pound on him early in the fight. After that, though, De Fries was able to get top position of his own in the third round and land ground and pound that was capable of ending the fight. With the win De Fries pads his record as one of the most dominant MMA champions out there. I don’t know if he’d be interested in a UFC return, but it certainly seems like there could be some wins out there for him in the Octagon.

In the co-main Haratyk got to hear “and still” for the first time after he took a unanimous decision over Lesko.

Further down on the card Polish prospect Laura Grzyb moved to 2-0 with a body shot KO on Karolina Vankova

Giant Polish heavyweight Kacper Paczoski moved to 4-0 with a dominant second round TKO over Denis Gorniak.

The event aired live on KSWTV.com starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Phil De Fries def. Štefan Vojčák by TKO (ground and pound). Round 3, 4:27 – heavyweight championship

Rafael Haratyk def. Bartosz Leśko by unanimous decision – light heavyweight championship

Leo Brichta def. Werlleson Martins by TKO (punches). Round 1 (3:27)

Mateusz Pawlik (7-2) def. Matúš Juráček by unanimous decision

Laura Grzyb def. Karolína Vaňková by KO (body shot). Round 1, 0:56

Szymon Karolczyk def. Steven Krt by unanimous decision

Bartosz Kurek def. Adrian Dudek by TKO (right hook to ground punches). Round 2, 4:28

Tobiasz Le def. Alfan Rocher-Labes by unanimous decision

Kacper Paczóski def. Denis Górniak by TKO (elbows on the ground). Round 2, 3:01

Jan Mašek def. David Zoula by majority decision.





KSW 111 Video Highlights

Cheers! 🍻 And you see at the next one!



XTB #KSW111 pic.twitter.com/qfDwBKXsWk — KSW (@KSW_MMA) October 18, 2025

Sometimes, one punch is all it takes 👊 56 seconds and the win goes to Laura Grzyb!



XTB #KSW111 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍KSWTV pic.twitter.com/NrVH8Q3A18 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) October 18, 2025

🇵🇱 Bartosz Kurek trusted the plan 🫡 And executed with scary precision! TKO in Round 2 🔥



XTB #KSW111 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍KSWTV pic.twitter.com/RIaoKRGiPm — KSW (@KSW_MMA) October 18, 2025