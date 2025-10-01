Grand Sumo Final Results: Onosato Claims Fifth Title After Thrilling Play-off

Grand Sumo’s aki basho (autumn tournament) finished on Sunday. The 15-day tournament saw plenty of thrills and spills as wrestlers competed across pro sumo’s six divisions. In the makuuchi (top division) there was an epic showdown to determine the champion.

Scroll down to see where things stand after nine days of bouts and some key storylines that played out on the dohyo (ring).

2025 Aki Basho top division final standings

Record East Rank West Record 13-2 Onosato 🇯🇵 Yokozuna Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 13-2 9-5-1 Kotozakura🇯🇵 Ozeki 6-9 Wakatakakage 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Kirishima 🇲🇳 6-9 7-8 Takayasu 🇯🇵 Komusubi Aoinishiki 🇺🇦 11-4 6-9 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 M1 Abi 🇯🇵 3-12 8-7 Hakuoho 🇯🇵 M2 Oho 🇯🇵 10-5 5-10 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 M3 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 1-14 8-7 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 M4 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 9-6 3-12 Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 M5 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 4-11 7-8 Onokatsu 🇲🇳 M6 Kusano 🇯🇵 8-7 12-3 Takanosho 🇯🇵 M7 Oshoma 🇲🇳 9-6 10-5 Ura 🇯🇵 M8 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 7-8 7-8 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 M9 Fujinokawa 🇯🇵 6-9 7-8 Daieisho 🇯🇵 M10 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 9-6 10-5 Shodai 🇯🇵 M11 Roga 🇷🇺 7-8 0-0-15 Takerufuji 🇯🇵 M12 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 7-8 5-10 Meisei 🇯🇵 M13 Tokihayate 🇯🇵 7-8 6-9 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 M14 Asakoryu 🇯🇵 6-9 9-6 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M15 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 7-8 9-6 Tomokaze 🇯🇵 M16 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 2-13 9-6 Ryuden 🇯🇵 M17 Hitoshi 🇯🇵 7-8 10-5 Shishi 🇺🇦 M18

A Yokozuna showdown for the first time in 16 years

Onosato, the 75th yokozuna, won his fifth top division title this weekend. He defeated Hoshoryu, the 74th yokozuna, in a play-off on Sunday after both men secured 12-3 final records.

Onosato came into the final day of the tournament needing to beat Hoshoryu to avoid the play-off. However, Hoshoryu (who lead much of this tournament) caught Onosato cold and quickly pushed him out with a strong nodowa (throat thrust).

That set-up the play-off for the cup. In the play-off bout, Hoshoryu flipped the script and, instead of attacking with thrusts, he stepped off centre and got a hold of Onosato’s belt. Onosato was able to avoid getting pulled out of position by that. They then faced up to each other and Hoshoryu shaped for one of his famous judo throws. Onosato was able to block the throw and use his weight to force Hoshoryu over and off the ring.

With both men sailing onto the ground a mono-ii (judges review) was called to sort things out. The judges, with aid of video, announced that Onosato should be credited as the winner — citing the ‘dead body rule’. Basically, it was determined that Onosato had elevated Hoshoryu into the air while he still had a foot on the ground. Because Hoshoryu was deemed to be airborne and unable to affect what happened next, the judges agreed that it didn’t matter whether Onosato touched the ground first (or at the same time as his opponent).

Onosato has now won five championships despite only competing in eleven top division tournaments. This early trophy haul has Onosato on pace to perhaps become the winningest sumo wrestler of all time.

Hoshoryu will take a lot of positives away from his runner-up finish. This is the best he’s looked since being promoted to yokozuna in January. And it’s only the second time he’s fought out an entire tournament since then.

This tournament showed us what we’ve been missing for almost two two decades, a pair of young and healthy yokozuna who could give us numerous showdowns over the next few years.

Wakatakakage ozeki run crashes and burns

Wakatakakage needed eleven wins to secure a promotion to ozeki in this tournament (thus satisfying the criteria of getting 33 wins across three tournaments). However, Wakatakakage struggled and ended up with a paltry 6-9 record (his worst since blowing out his ACL in a win over Kotozakura in 2023).

Wakatakakage lost two of his first three bouts in this tournament, to Hakuoho and then Tamawashi (two wrestlers he has a positive head-to-head record against). After those uncharacteristic losses, Wakatakakage was behind the eight-ball, knowing he only had a very slim margin for error over the next twelve days.

On day seven he lost to Aonishiki and then he lost three in a row, on days nine to eleven, against Kirishima, Hiradoumi and Kotoshoho to official scupper his ozeki goals.

Wakatakakage will suffer a big demotion for this record and his ‘ozeki run’ is reset to zero. The earliest he could now secure that rank would be after the March tournament next year. However, it’s no guarantee that Wakatakakage will be able to score the wins needed by then.

This tournament presented perhaps the best chance in his career to reach ozeki, one rank below the fabled rank of yokozuna.

Aonishiki goes 11-4, again

Ukrainian phenom Aonishiki went 11-4 at the aki basho. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Aonishiki has only competed in four top division tournaments and he’s gone 11-4 in every single won, which is an incredible achievement.

In this tournament he was only eliminated from title contention on the penultimate day of the tournament. Aonishiki was able to get eleven wins despite being ranked komusubi. As a member of the san’yaku he faced a murderer’s row of opponents, but was able to score wins over Hoshoryu, Kotozakura, Kirishima and Wakatakakage.

His record in this tournament will see him promoted to sekiwake. He is now on his ozeki run. If he scores double digit victories in November, then he will have a chance to get promoted to ozeki with a big performance in the January tournament.

By the time that comes around, Aonishiki will still be just 21 years-old (he turns 22 in March). The former national level freestyle wrestler has taken sumo by storm this year and it seems highly possible that he could become an ozeki next year and then, perhaps, the first ever European born yokozuna.

Abi, Gonoyama and Kotoshoho suffer massive losing records

Last tournament’s winner Kotoshoho had a nightmare tournament this time around. He finished with a 3-12 record. This is a reminder that it’s much easier to get a good record when ranked low than when you’re ranked high. Kotoshoho got off to a good start and won the tournament in July while ranked maegashira 15. This time he was ranked maegashira 5 and had to fight much tougher opposition from the jump.

Abi also went 3-12, while ranked maegashira 1. He had a very tough schedule, but Abi has — in the past — managed to survive (and sometimes even thrive) at this high spot in the banzuke (rankings sheet).

Gonoyama, who is also highly ranked, went 1-14, which is the worst record of anyone in the tournament.

All of these wrestlers will suffer major demotions down the banzuke. All should be spared a demotion down to juryo (second division), though. The Japan Sumo Association, when making their rankings, can sometimes go easy on wrestlers with big losing records if they got those records while competing at a high rank.

Other news and notes

Kotozakura went 9-5-1 after sitting out the final two days of the tournament. This was the best the ozeki has looked all year. He has been struggling with a knee injury all year. That injury ruined his chance of beating Hoshoryu to become the 74th yokozuna in January. In this tournament he showed flashes of his full potential, though. When he’s healthy he’s the best belt grappler in the sport and he has unexpected quickness and balance for someone so large.

Kotozakura pulled out of the tournament when he was due to face Onosato on Day 14. That default win could have given Onosato the title, had Hoshoryu then lost. Hoshoryu, though, won his bout that day, beating Wakatakakage with a henka (immediate side-step), which elicited groans from some crowd members (and online commenters).

Here’s that controversial move that kept Hoshoryu in the title running.

Kusano and Fujinokawa, who scored big records in their debut tournaments in July, found things harder this time around. Kusano was able to amass a respectable 8-7 record while ranked maegashira 6. And Fujinokawa just missed out on a kachi-koshi (winning record), going 6-9 from maegashira 9. Despite taking mostly losses, the diminutive Fujinokawa again proved he’s one of the most exciting wrestlers in the division currently.

Popular rikishi Ura, Tobizaru and Shodai all managed winning records in September. Ura, aka The Peach Prince, ended with a 10-5, which is his best record since 2021.

