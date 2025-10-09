Dana White’s Contender Series: Observations from Season 9, Episode 9

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season. Last Tuesday night was the ninth episode of the season, so let’s look at each fight’s aftermath and make some observations from last night.
- Luke Fernandez def. Rafael Pergentino: In my opinion, Luke Fernandez was the biggest shoo-in to the UFC on this season of the Contender Series and he did not disappoint. Although he’s an outstanding grappler that will be hard for guys on the UFC roster to deal with on the mat, he needed just 15 seconds and 1-2 boxing combination to down Rafael Pergentino. He’s one of the best light heavyweight prospects to enter the UFC in a while.
- Luis Felipe Dias def. Donavon Hedrick: Not a fan of this signing. If reinforces that basically everyone gets a contract with a win. Luis Felipe Dias, who had a full fight camp for this bout, took on an opponent who had less than a week’s notice. That was easy to tell seeing as Hedrick was the late step-in and has never fought out of the first round in his previous pro fights. Dias did not look especially strong against him, especially on the feet and early on in the fight. Yes, he did get the submission, but it was once Hedrick was tired and gave up his back. I don’t think that performance warrants a UFC contract and continues to exemplify my disdain for the volume of contracts awarded on the Contender Series the last few seasons.
- Imanol Rodriguez def. Roque Junior: Joseph Morales may have won the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, but I think Imanol Rodriguez is going to end up being the best fighter that participated on the cast. At just 24 years old, he’s already insanely good and it was shown yet again in his destruction of Roque Junior. He has nasty striking and power, and with Daniel Cormier coaching him up at The Arena MMA on his wrestling, Rodriguez could be a contender sooner rather than later.
- Adrian Luna Martinetti def. Mark Vologdin: What a fight. I will leave it at that, despite my thoughts on signing both fighters (one coming off a loss) and the fact that I am not sure they are UFC ready despite being tough as nails.
- Magomed Zaynukov def. Lucas Caldas: What a striking display by Magomed Zaynukov in what was another entertaining performance on this episode. If he really does have the wrestling chops (hint: he does) to go along with his beautiful Muay Thai, Zaynukov is going to be a tough out on the UFC’s roster. There are already a number of matchups that I would love to see Zaynukov take in the UFC right now. As for Caldas, I think he needs to keep his head up, get back on the regional scene and get a couple of wins. He could eventually see the UFC at some point.