Dana White’s Contender Series: Observations from Season 9, Episode 8

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season. Last Tuesday night was the seventh episode of the season, so let’s look at each fight’s aftermath and make some observations from last night.
- Rashid Vagabov def. Paulo Henrique: In terms of well-roundedness and UFC-readiness, I thought Rashid Vagabov had the most complete performance that proved he’s ready to step up to the major leagues (*outside of Louis Jourdain). However, he obviously didn’t get the finish, and the fight wasn’t a barnburner, although it wasn’t boring either. I think Vagabov should keep his phone near him if a late-notice UFC opportunity presents itself, as he clearly has the skills and toughness.
- Kurtis Campbell def. Demba Seck: Kurtis Campbell has the charisma and personality to gain a following in the UFC. He also won in nasty fashion, so he’s earned his way into the big leagues. On the flip side, it’s clear the UFC (and PFL) are trying their best to get African fighters on their roster. It’s just clear a lot of them are not ready and need further development. It was even said on the broadcast that Senegal doesn’t have MMA, so Demba Seck had to move to another country to train. I think they need to stop forcing these African fighters into these opportunities so fast and invest in getting them more developed before they are brought here. With that in mind…
- Chris Alvidrez def. Eliezer Kubanza: …I thought Eliezer Kubanza was one of the top prospects from Africa and he got destroyed by Chris Alvidrez. I think that furthers my point on African fighters at this level, especially when you consider Kubanza doesn’t even train in Africa at this point. I don’t want that to take anything away from Alvidrez. He was very impressive and a guy that I think has a ton of potential, especially for a guy that came in with basically no hype. Impressive win.
- Louis Jourdain def. Magno Dias: I knew Louis Jourdain was a solid fighter, but damn did he look good. I did not expect him to run roughshod over Magno Dias, but he did. He was better in every facet of the game. He outclassed him on the feet with smoother boxing and powerful kicks. He also outgrappled him, eventually choking Dias out with a rear-naked choke. Great approach and execution.
- Damian Pinas def. Vitor Costa: Not much to observe here. Costa was unorthodox, Pinas was more planted and patient. Pinas scored a great knockout and earned that UFC contract. End of breakdown.