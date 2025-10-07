Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 9 Preview and Predictions

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season.

The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s ninth episode of the new season takes place on Oct. 7 and airs live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Lineup

LW: Magomed Zaynukov (7-0, Eagles MMA, Russia) vs. Lucas Caldas (6-1, Thales Leites MMA, Brazil)

BW: Adrian Luna Martinetti (16-1, Academia Team Predador, Ecuador) vs. Mark Vologdin (12-3-1, Allstars Training Center, Russia)

FLY: Roque Junior (10-2, Revira Black Team, Brazil) vs. Imanol Rodriguez (5-0, Team Blackxicans, Mexico)

MW: Luis Felipe Dias (15-5, Parana Vale Tudo, Brazil) vs. Donavon Hedrick (6-0, American Top Team, United States)

LHW: Luke Fernandez (5-0, Dungeon Boxing/Rivera BJJ, United States) vs. Raphael Pergentino (5-0, Gameness Fight Club, Brazil)

Best Fighter: Luke Fernandez

Luke Fernandez is a fighter that has been a UFC fighter in the making since he turned pro. Getting fights for him has been tough, as he’s a collegiate wrestler with outstanding athleticism, great jiu-jitsu coaching under Dante Rivera and surprisingly solid boxing ability. His two most recent wins over Bellator vet Christian Edwards and former CFFC Champion Gregg Ellis proved that Fernandez is ready to test the UFC waters. He has a very winnable fight on his hands right now in Raphael Pergentino.

Best Fight: Roque Junior-Imanol Rodriguez

I am stoked that Imanol Rodriguez is getting another shot at the UFC after surprising some on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter. The Mexican fighter is a very good striker with solid jiu-jitsu and decent counter-wrestling. He takes on Roque Junior, another well-rounded fighter with a high pace and aggressive style. These two should put on a barn burner.

The Dark Horse: Magomed Zaynukov

Another guy running in the loose circles of the Khabib Nurmagomedov clan, Magomed Zaynukov is an exciting fighter who is well-rounded and tough as nails. Yes, he has your typical Dagestani/Russian wrestling style, but he also likes to throw on the feet as well, which could lead to a great fight with Lucas Caldas. Either way, he’s the guy to keep your eye on this episode, as he’s a bit under the radar.

The Long Shot: Donavon Hedrick

On less than a week’s notice, Donovan Hedrick finds himself with an uphill battle against Luis Felipe Dias, who has had multiple opponent changes, but a full fight camp. Hedrick is a finisher that has put away every single opponent in the first round, so he definitely has that going. However, his best opponent to date had a record of 2-1 and his opponent’s combined record is 7-26. This is a major step up in competition on extremely short notice.

Predictions:

LW: Magomed Zaynukov vs. Lucas Caldas Zaynukov BW: Adrian Luna Martinetti vs. Mark Vologdin Vologdin FLY: Roque Junior vs. Imanol Rodriguez Rodriguez MW: Luis Felipe Dias vs. Donavon Hedrick Dias LHW: Luke Fernandez vs. Rafael Pergentino Fernandez