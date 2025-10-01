Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 8 Results – Four Contracts Given; Vagabov Did Not Impress

On Tuesday, Sep. 30, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 8, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured 10 fighters vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Damian Pinas def. Vitor Costa by knockout (punch). Round 1, 1:46

Louis Jourdain def. Magno Dias by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 0:39

Christopher Alvidrez def. Eliezer Kubanza by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:44

Kurtis Campbell def. Demba Seck by knockout (knee & punch). Round 1, 1:20

Rashid Vagabov def. Paulo Henrique by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)