Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 10 Preview and Predictions

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season.

The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s tenth episode of the new season takes place on Oct. 14 and airs live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Lineup

LHW: Levi Rodrigues (5-0, Inside Muay Thai, Brazil) vs. Freddy Vidal (4-0, Longo MMA, United States)

Advertisement



BW: Juan Diaz (14-1-1, Entram Gym, Peru) vs. Kwon Won Il (14-5, P-Boy MMA, South Korea)

FW: Ananias Mulumba (9-2, Elite Training Center, Democratic Republic of Congo) vs. Marwan Rahiki (6-0, Lion’s Den Academy, Australia)

WW: Victor Valenzuela (12-3, MMA Masters, Chile) vs. Michael Oliveira (8-0, KO Squad MMA, Brazil)

HW: Azamat Nuftillaev (17-1-1, unknown gym, Uzbekistan) vs. Jovan Leka (10-2, Family Fight Team, Serbia)

MW: Mario Mingaj (7-0, Pompeo’s Team, Italy) vs. Wes Schultz (7-2, Pura Vida MMA, United States)

Best Fighter: Michael Oliveira

The best prospect on this episode is Michael Oliveira, a physical specimen and finisher who I think is diamond in the rough. He’s big and physical, as well as athletic. He hunts opponents down and lands big shots on the feet, which makes sense considering seven of his eight wins are by knockout and all but one of those was in the first round. He’s slowly built up the quality of opposition he’s faced, and he no doubt has a tough test here in Victor Valenzuela. I think Oliviera can be a real threat on the UFC roster in the coming years.

Best Fight: Juan Diaz-Kwon Won Il

What a fight to end this season of the Contender Series we have in Juan Diaz vs. Kwon Won Il. These guys are both UFC-level prospects with respected skills and a high excitement factor. They both like to bang and can fight on the feet or on the mat. This will be a barnburner, no doubt. The winner will get a contract and the loser will be on the short list to get into the UFC in no time.

The Dark Horse: Azamat Nuftillaev

The heavyweight division is often in need of depth and talent, which is why it’s not every day that a 19-fight veteran is available to strengthen their depths. That 19-fight veteran is Azamat Nuftillaev, an Uzbeki fighter that likely should already be on the roster and looks like the sleeper on this card. Nuftillaev is a finisher known for his suffocating wrestling and offense on the mat. He has a good test on his plate in the form of Jovan Leka, but he should be able to get past and score the UFC contract.

The Long Shot: Wes Schultz

There are a few fighters on this episode that don’t appear UFC ready or long shots. However, the biggest long shot appears to be Wes Schultz, who I am not sure why the matchmakers gave another opportunity to compete on the Contender Series. He is a wrestler, though he does not seem to have the rounded game needed for the UFC roster. Last year, he was completely dominated by Mansur Abdul-Malik and then given another opportunity to fight Heraldo Souza, though he was injured and had to give up that opportunity. I am not sure what he did to earn that second shot last season. However, in watching him, he seems to be a little out of his league, even though his opponent, Mario Mingaj, doesn’t seem the highest caliber either.

Predictions:

LHW: Levi Rodrigues vs. Freddy Vidal Rodrigues BW: Juan Diaz vs. Kwon Won Il Diaz FW: Ananias Mulumba vs. Marwan Rahiki Rahiki WW: Victor Valenzuela vs. Michael Oliveira Oliveira HW: Azamat Nuftillaev vs. Jovan Leka Nuftillaev MW: Mario Mingaj vs. Wes Schultz Mingaj