Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: October 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of September. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in October.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Kayla Harrison (1) Julianna Pena (2) Raquel Pennington (3) Holly Holm (4) Mayra Bueno Silva (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Macy Chiasson (7) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Karol Rosa (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of September. Looking into October, Macy Chiasson looks to keep her steady spot in the top-10 when she fights formerly ranked Yana Santos.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (2) Alexa Grasso (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Dakota Ditcheva (8) Taila Santos (9) Liz Carmouche (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of September. Looking into October, Manon Fiorot looks for her first win since fighting for the UFC title when she takes on Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Virna Jandiroba (3) Xiaonan Yan (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Amanda Ribas (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

The month of September saw Tatiana Suarez get back into the win column after failing in her bid for the UFC title, as Suarez defeated Amanda Lemos. Looking into September, there will be a new UFC Strawweight Champion, as Weili Zhang has vacated to move up to 125. Fighting for the title will be Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Saori Oshima (NR) Moeri Suda (4) Ayaka Hamasaki (5) Rena Kubota (6) Kanna Asakura (7) Ana Palacios (NR) Monique Adriane (NR) Andressa Romero (9)

Dropped out of the rankings: Si Woo Park (3), Anastasia Nikolakakos (8), Aya Murakami (10)

A slew of changes in the atomweight divisional rankings come on the heels of Si Woo Park now fighting at strawweight and Anastasia Nikolakakos dropping out due to inactivity. In their places, as well as Aya Murakami who loses her spot on editor’s points, come Saori Oshima, Ana Palacios and Adriane Monique. Of those fighters, just Oshima fought in August, besting Moeri Suda to catapult up the rankings. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in October.