Combat Press MMA Rankings: October 2025

Every month, Combat Press will provide MMA rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to flyweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings, including male and female athletes.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Francis Ngannou (2) Ciryl Gane (3) Tom Aspinall (4) Alexander Volkov (5) Curtis Blaydes (6) Sergei Pavlovich (7) Jailton Almeida (8) Ante Delija (-) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (9)

Dropped from the rankings: Marcin Tybura (10)

Advertisement



The only shake-up in the rankings after September action was in the heavyweight division. Unranked Ante Delija made his UFC debut, and he started off with a bang. Delija defeated tenth-ranked Marcin Tybura with a first-round knockout at UFC Paris on Sep. 6. Delija enters the rankings at No. 9, Jairzinho Rozenstruik drops to No. 10, and Tybura falls out of the top 10.

Light Heavyweight

Magomed Ankalaev (1) Alex Pereira (2) Jiří Procházka (3) Khalil Rountree Jr. (4) Carlos Ulberg (5) Aleksandar Rakić (6) Corey Anderson (7) Jamahal Hill (8) Jan Błachowicz (9) Volkan Oezdemir (10)

No. 5 Carlos Ulberg took out Dominick Reyes with a first-round knockout at UFC Perth on Sep. 28. The rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev (1) Dricus du Plessis (2) Sean Strickland (3) Nassourdine Imavov (4) Israel Adesanya (5) Reinier de Ridder (6) Robert Whittaker (7) Anthony Hernandez (8) Caio Borralho (9) Paulo Costa (10)

At UFC Paris on Sep. 6, No. 4 Nassourdine Imavov defeated No. 9 Caio Borralho by unanimous decision. The rnakings remain unchanged.

Welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena (1) Belal Muhammad (2) Sean Brady (3) Kamaru Usman (4) Leon Edwards (5) Shavkat Rakhmonov (6) Joaquin Buckley (7) Colby Covington (8) Ramazan Kuramagomedov (9) Ian Machado Garry (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight

Islam Makhachev (1) Ilia Topuria (2) Arman Tsarukyan (3) Charles Oliveira (4) Justin Gaethje (5) Max Holloway (6) Paddy Pimblett (7) Dan Hooker (8) Michael Chandler (9) Beneil Dariush (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight

Ilia Topuria (1) Alex Volkanovski (2) Diego Lopes (3) Yair Rodriguez (4) Aljamain Sterling (5) Movsar Evloev (6) Brian Ortega (7) Lerone Murphy (8) Jean Silva (9) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (10)

At Noche UFC in San Antonio on Sep. 13, No. 3 Diego Lopes defeated Jean Silva by second-round TKO to keep his spot in the rankings.

Bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili (1) Sean O’Malley (2) Umar Nurmagomedov (3) Cory Sandhagen (4) Petr Yan (5) Deiveson Figueiredo (6) Song Yadong (7) Mario Bautista (8) Marlon Vera (9) Patchy Mix (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja (1) Joshua Van (2) Brandon Moreno (3) Brandon Royval (4) Amir Albazi (5) Muhammad Mokaev (6) Kai Kara-France (7) Manel Kape (8) Tatsuro Taira (9) Alex Perez (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Islam Makhachev (1) Jon Jones (2) Ilia Topuria (3) Alexander Volkanovksi (4) Max Holloway (5) Jack Della Maddalena (6) Belal Muhammad (7) Justin Gaethje (8) Magomed Ankalaev (9) Alexandre Pantoja (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.