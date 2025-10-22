Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings: October 2025

As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, ONE Championship, and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media. Every month, Combat Press will compile kickboxing rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Levi Rigters (2) Mory Kromah (3) Kevin Tariq Osaro (4) Bahram Rajabzadeh (5) Ariel Machado (6) Nico Pereira Horta (7) Sofian Laidouni (8) Anis Bouzid (9) Rade Opačić (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (95 kilograms)

Sergej Maslobojev (1) Tarik Khbabez (2) Donegi Abena (3) Bahram Rajabzadeh (4) Cem Cáceres (5) Thian de Vries (6) Michael Boapeah (7) Ștefan Lătescu (8) Ibrahim El Bouni (9) Mory Kromah (10)

No. 6 Thian de Vries extended his undefeated record to 32-0-1 with a second-round knockout of Kevin van Heeckeren on Sep. 27 at 8TKO #18 to win the inaugural Enfusion Cage Event Xtreme Standup world cruiserweight (-88kg) championship. The rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (85 kilograms)

Donovan Wisse (1) Sergey Ponomarev (2) Michael Boapeah (3) Ulric Bokeme (4) Mohamed Touchassie (5) Serkan Özçağlayan (6) Sergej Braun (7) Eduard Aleksanyan (8) Bilal Bakhouche-Chareuf (9) Max Weekers (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (79 kilograms)

Regian Eersel (1) Alexis Nicolas (2) Chico Kwasi (3) Tyjani Beztati (4) Endy Semeleer (5) Dmitry Menshikov (6) Teodor Hristov (7) Jay Overmeer (8) Jamie Bates (9) “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (71 kilograms)

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Marat Grigorian (2) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (3) Ouyang Feng (4) Mohammad Siasarani (5) Kacper Muszyński (6) Don Sno (7) Younes Smaili (8) Luo Chao (9) Enriko Kehl (10)

On Sep. 7, at K-1 World MAX 2025 – World Tournament Opening Round, No. 4 Ouyang Feng defeated No. 6 Kacper Muszyński by majority decision to qualify for the K-1 World MAX 2025 World Championship Tournament final. The rankings remain unchanged.

Super Featherweight (68 kilograms)

Bobo Sacko (1) David Mejia (2) Riki Matsuoka (3) Han Wenbao (4) Zhou Jiaqiang (5) Meison Hide Usami (6) Hiromi Wajima (7) Darryl Verdonk (8) Singpayak Payaklamphong (9) Takumi Sanekata (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Jia Aoqi (1)

On Sep. 7, at K-1 World MAX 2025 – World Tournament Opening Round, No. 8 Darryl Verdonk won a first-round TKO of Nurtilek Zhalynbekov to qualify for K-1 World MAX 2025 World Championship Tournament final. On Sep. 27, No. 2 David Mejia won a unanimous decision over Abdellah Filali at Fight 2 One X. That same evening, No. 4 Han Wenbao lost a decision to Russia’s Andrey Elin at Wu Lin Feng 554, but that fight was up at 75 kilograms and does not affect the super featherweight rankings. The rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (66 kilograms)

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (1) Miguel Trindade (2) Chadd Collins (3) Jonathan Haggerty (4) Ilias Ennahachi (5) Wei Rui (6) Hiroki Akimoto (7) Tetsuya Yamato (8) Kento Haraguchi (9) Kiamran Nabati (10)

The only featherweight in action was No. 5 Ilias Ennahachi, who went to a no contest against Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 126, after Ennahachi was unable to continue after an accidental groin shot. The rankings remain unchanged.

Super Bantamweight (64 kilograms)

Yuki Yoza (1) Giorgi Malania (2) Hirotaka Asahisa (3) Zhu Shuai (4) Chadd Collins (5) Zhao Chongyang (6) Jin Ying (7) Kan Nakamura (8) Wei Weiyang (9)

Dropped from the rankings: Yuma Saikyo (10)

On Sep. 7, at K-1 World MAX 2025 – World Tournament Opening Round, No. 10 Yuma Saikyo lost and extended-round split decision to Yuzuki Satomi, who is now on a five-fight winning streak. Satomi replaces Saikyo in the rankings. Five days later, at ONE Friday Fights 124, No. 6 Zhao Chongyang won a second-round, head-kick knockout over Arman Moradi to keep his spot in the rankings. To finish out the month, No. 2 Giorgi Malania scored a third-round TKO over No. 7 Jin Ying at Wu Lin Feng 554 on Sep. 27. Both men hold their positions in the rankings.

Bantamweight (61.2 kilograms)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 (1) Rodtang Jitmuangnon (2) Takeru Segawa (3) Hirotaka Asahisa (4) Achraf Aasila (5) Rémi Parra (6) Leona Pettas (7) Taiga Kawabe (8) Yuki Kasahara (9) Tomoya Yokoyama (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Flyweight (58 kilograms)

Takumi Terada (1) Taito Gunji (2) Koyata Yamada (3) Kaito Sakaguchi (4) Akif Guluzada (5) Haruto Yasumoto (6) Shoki Kaneda (7) Shuhei Kumura (8) Tatsuya Tsubakihara (9) Keisuke Monguchi (10)

While there were no super flyweights in kickboxing action in September, No. 8 Shuhei Kumura won a third-round knockout over Masaji in a Muay Thai bout at KNOCK OUT 57. The rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (56.7 kilograms)

Shiro Matsumoto (1) Koki Osaki (2) Akihiro Kaneko (4) Koji Ikeda (3) Rui Okubo (5) Masashi Kumura (6) Ryunosuke Omori (7) Masahiko Suzuki (8) Prajanchai PK.Saenchai (9) Jonathan Di Bella (10)

At K-1 World MAX 2025 – World Tournament Opening Round, No. 4 Akihiro Kaneko won a unanimous decision over No. 3 Koji Ikeda to defend the K-1 super bantamweight championship. The two swap spots in the rankings.

Strawweight (54 kilograms and below)

Toki Tamaru (1) Kazuki Osaki (2) Ryujin Nasukawa (3) Kumandoi Petchyindee (4) Ryu Hanaoka (5) Jin Mandokoro (6) Adam Sor.Dechapan (-) Toma Kuroda (7) Issei Ishii (8) Rui Okubo (9)

Dropped from the rankings: Riamu Sera (10)

On Sep. 26, at ONE Friday Fights 126, No. 7 Toma Kuroda lost a unanimous decision to Adam Sor.Dechapan. Adam enters the rankings at No. 7, everyone below moves down, and Riamu Sera falls out of the rankings. Also in September, No. 8 Isei Ishii lost a split decision in a Muay Thai bout against Phusingha KlongsuanpluResort, but that does not affect the rankings.

Pound-For-Pound

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Rico Verhoeven (4) Superlek Kiatmoo9 (5) Shiro Matsumoto (6) Toki Tamaru (7) Kazuki Osaki (8) Donovan Wisse (9) Takumi Terada (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Phetjeeja Or.Meekun (1) Koyuki Miyazaki (2) Débora Évora (4) Martine Michieletto (5) Saho Yoshino (6) Antonia Prifti (9) Tessa de Kom (3) Jackie Buntan (7) Kira Matsutani (8) Mei Miyamoto (10)

To kick off the month, No. 7 Jackie Buntan lost a unanimous decision to Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai title at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sep. 5. That has no bearing on the kickboxing rankings. Two days later, at K-1 World MAX 2025 – 70kg World Tournament Opening Round, No. 8 Kira Matsutani won an extended-round split decision over Aki Suematsu to defend the K-1 women’s atomweight championship. Then, a big shake-up happened on Sep. 27, when No. 9 Antonia Prifti took the IFP world strawweight title with a split decisison over No. 3 Tessa de Kom at IFP Fight Series. De Kom drops to No. 7, Prifti moves to No. 6, and the other ranked fighters moved up or down acordingly.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.