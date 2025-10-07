Cage Warriors 195 Results: Scatizzi, Nuzzi Score Finishes in Rome

On Saturday, October 4, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 195, live from the Palapellicone in Rome, Italy. The main event was supposed to be Dario Bellandi vs. Claudio Ribeiro for Bellandi’s middleweight title. However, Claudio (a 1-3 UFC vet) missed weight for this event and the title fight ended up being scrapped.
This turn event elevated Danielle Scatizzi vs. Adrian Kępa to the main event. And it was the Italian Scatizzi who got the win, much to the delight of the Roman crowd. He got Kępa out of there in the second round thanks to an anaconda choke.
Ex-PFL fighter Francesco Nuzzi got a big win in the co-main. He finished Lucas Rodriguez with knees and punches just inside of four minutes. That took his pro record to 11-2.
One of the more unusual finishes you could see happened in the Dimitrios Tzeiranidis vs. Emanuele Tetti. Tzeiranidis dropped his opponent with brutal leg kicks and then just kept going, battering Tetti’s legs while he was on the ground. This forced Tetti to verbally tap out (though the result was given as a TKO).
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Daniele Scatizzi def. Adrian Kępa by submission (anaconda choke). Round 2, 3:19
Francesco Nuzzi def. Lucas Rodrigues by TKO (knees and punches). Round 1, 3:53
Nicolo Solli def. Daniel Karlsson by unanimous decision
Chiara Penco def. Fabiola Pidroni by unanimous decision
Luca Borando def. Tariel Abbasov by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:29
Nicolas Barna def. Simone D’Anna by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:52
Gabriele Casella def. Rob Earls by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 0:25
Theodor Berggren def. Daniele Battaglia by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:45
Dimitrios Tzeiranidis def. Emanuele Tetti by TKO (leg kicks to grounded opponent). Round 1, 2:53
Francesco Tumminiello def. Gabriele Cera by unanimous decision
Alexander O’Sullivan def. Manuel Lanciolo by unanimous decision
Claudio Iancu def. Kevin Caperna by split decision