Cage Warriors 195 Results: Scatizzi, Nuzzi Score Finishes in Rome

On Saturday, October 4, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 195, live from the Palapellicone in Rome, Italy. The main event was supposed to be Dario Bellandi vs. Claudio Ribeiro for Bellandi’s middleweight title. However, Claudio (a 1-3 UFC vet) missed weight for this event and the title fight ended up being scrapped.

This turn event elevated Danielle Scatizzi vs. Adrian Kępa to the main event. And it was the Italian Scatizzi who got the win, much to the delight of the Roman crowd. He got Kępa out of there in the second round thanks to an anaconda choke.

Ex-PFL fighter Francesco Nuzzi got a big win in the co-main. He finished Lucas Rodriguez with knees and punches just inside of four minutes. That took his pro record to 11-2.

One of the more unusual finishes you could see happened in the Dimitrios Tzeiranidis vs. Emanuele Tetti. Tzeiranidis dropped his opponent with brutal leg kicks and then just kept going, battering Tetti’s legs while he was on the ground. This forced Tetti to verbally tap out (though the result was given as a TKO).

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Daniele Scatizzi def. Adrian Kępa by submission (anaconda choke). Round 2, 3:19

Francesco Nuzzi def. Lucas Rodrigues by TKO (knees and punches). Round 1, 3:53

Nicolo Solli def. Daniel Karlsson by unanimous decision

Chiara Penco def. Fabiola Pidroni by unanimous decision

Luca Borando def. Tariel Abbasov by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:29

Nicolas Barna def. Simone D’Anna by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:52

Gabriele Casella def. Rob Earls by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 0:25

Theodor Berggren def. Daniele Battaglia by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:45

Dimitrios Tzeiranidis def. Emanuele Tetti by TKO (leg kicks to grounded opponent). Round 1, 2:53

Francesco Tumminiello def. Gabriele Cera by unanimous decision

Alexander O’Sullivan def. Manuel Lanciolo by unanimous decision

Claudio Iancu def. Kevin Caperna by split decision

Daniele Scatizzi gets it done with the big squeeze 🐍

A beautiful, efficient finish from the Scat Man. What a way to cap off a fantastic event in Rome 🇮🇹#CW195 pic.twitter.com/nQsQR4pKSK — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 4, 2025

Francesco Nuzzi gets the TKO in the co-main event! #CW195 pic.twitter.com/Hx2I43jzLS — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 4, 2025

Nicolas Barna packs a punch 💥🥊

The armbar couldn't stop him from a TKO victory!#CW195 pic.twitter.com/aZ85OjBdiT — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 4, 2025

You can't make any mistakes against Gabriele Casella 😳

You don't get a better debut than that!#CW195 pic.twitter.com/fTMTDJ8Gzp — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 4, 2025

Theodor Berggren bring big ground and pound to the Welterweight division.

Winning by TKO in the 2nd round.#CW195 live on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/3AHCNsdHpg — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 4, 2025

WOOOW!!! Dimitrios Tzeiranidis (3-2) gana al italiano Emanuele Tetti (4-1) por TKO vía leg kicks en el R1, el chipriota llegaba en corto aviso y era muy underdog, no es habitual ver una finalización de este tipo, Tetti iba a ser el rival de nuestro Borja García #CW195 pic.twitter.com/3M7w2TpEO6 — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) October 4, 2025