BRAVE CF 99 Results: Dailidko Defends Title on Home Soil

On Saturday, October 18, BRAVE CF hosted BRAVE CF 99, live from Twinsbet Arena in Vilnius, Lithuania. In the main event Lithuania’s own Pavel Dailidko put his BRAVE CF heavyweight strap on the line against France’s Gregory Robinet. In the co-main Tomas Pakutinskas met Shota Betlemidze.

In the main event the Lithuanian crowd had plenty to celebrate as their man Dailidko made short work of Robinet (who looked pretty overmatched in there). Dailidko scored the first round TKO to defend his title for a second time. He’s now 11-2 as a pro.

In the co-main event the crowd saw their man, Pakutinskas, disqualified for punches to the back of Betlemidze’s head.

They had cause to cheer earlier on the card, though. Former TUF contestant Zygimantas Ramaska celebrated a return to Lithuania with an armbar finish over Geysim Derouche.

This event also saw a fight called off due to a cage malfunction. Deivdas Zamba and Robert Masters seemed very keen to fight anyway, even after the no contest decision was read.

The event aired live on DAZN starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Pavel Dailidko def. Grégory Robinet by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:15 – heavyweight championship

Shota Betlemidze def. Tomas Pakutinskas by DQ (punches to back of the head). Round 1

Bidzina Gavashelishvili def. Alperen Karabulut by unanimous decision

Laurynas Urbonavicius def. Salim El Ouassaidi by unanimous decision

Zygimantas Ramaska def. Geysim Derouche by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:08

Nauris Bartoska def. Jakub Drozdowski by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 1, 5:00

Christian Mach def. Mantvydas Perednis by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:56

Ričards Ozols def. Tornike Gigauri by KO (head kick). Round 1, 3:18

Deivdas Zamba vs. Robert Masters ends in no contest (cage malfunction). Round 1, 5:00

Emilijus Kaganovicius def. Tim Quinlan by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:47





Nauris Bartoska pulls one out of thin air🤯



Down all round and close to being finished, 'The Nightmare' stuck LATE in Round 1 to force a Doctor's Stoppage!#BRAVECF99 #Lithuania #UTMA pic.twitter.com/rjurd6zzzi — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) October 18, 2025