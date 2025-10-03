3 Best Affiliate Sites for Finding UFC Betting Options

Not only is UFC one of the most intense and exciting sports to watch, but it’s the perfect sport to enhance your experience by placing a bet. It doesn’t get the same kind of coverage as betting on things like the NFL, NBA or MLB though, which can make finding the best odds a bit of a challenge.

Nowadays, I tend to use affiliate sites to do the hard work for me, so I can tackle the fun stuff! As I’ve learned the hard way, you can’t just pick any old site and begin betting. There’s a little bit of research required first. I have a checklist to go through before deciding if a site is worth using; let me share it with you.

What should you look for in an affiliate site?

Although the range of UFC betting options is important, there’s more to consider than just that. Here’s what I consider when evaluating whether an affiliate is worth using:

Range of UFC betting: There should be plenty of options to choose from when it comes to UFC betting with plenty of carefully selected sites which appeal to a range of players.

There should be plenty of options to choose from when it comes to UFC betting with plenty of carefully selected sites which appeal to a range of players. Team credibility: One of the most important things to consider at any affiliate site is that their team knows exactly what they’re talking about. Usually, you can get a pretty good picture of their experience by looking through their ‘About Us’ page with a keen eye on former roles and education.

One of the most important things to consider at any affiliate site is that their team knows exactly what they’re talking about. Usually, you can get a pretty good picture of their experience by looking through their ‘About Us’ page with a keen eye on former roles and education. Customer support: If I need help at an affiliate site, I don’t want to have to wait around for ages for support, which is why I always look at which customer support options they offer.

If I need help at an affiliate site, I don’t want to have to wait around for ages for support, which is why I always look at which customer support options they offer. Selection process: Another essential thing to check is how an affiliate chooses their options, which should be through a thorough selection process.

Now that we know what we’ll be looking for, let’s see how some of the top affiliate sites measure up. I’ll be marking each out of five thumbs up depending on whether I think they’re worth trying out.

1. World Sports Network – The knockout option 4.8/5

I really appreciated how easy it was to locate the UFC betting options available at World Sports Network (WSN) through their dedicated section under their ‘Sports’ heading. You can really tell that the team considers everything from a player perspective, which is why their top list is one of my favorites I’ve ever evaluated. It mentions their score for each site, the top features and best bonus available. The real standout addition though is the little banner they include that shows you how many people have claimed a bonus so you can verify it’s still available.

One of the features that sets WSN apart from its competitors is their team, which combined has decades upon decades of experience in the industry. They’re home to some of the leading voices in the field, such as Grant Mitchell, an expert in more sports than you probably even knew existed! Grant’s knowledge comes from a Bachelors in Sports Media, as well as years spent as a bettor himself, which allows him to provide valuable insights. If that’s not enough experience for you, they’re also home to Tanner Kern, who has half a decade of experience under his belt, alongside knowledge gained from writing for some of the top sportsbooks.

It was very reassuring to see that if I needed help on the WSN site, there are plenty of ways to reach out. There are email addresses for specific departments, as well as all their experts, so you can contact them directly with any questions or concerns. In addition, there is a range of social media handles where you can get rapid support, which scores highly in my book. I was equally impressed when it came to their selection process, which they refer to as BetEdge. It considers everything you’d expect, from user experience and customer support to the range of sports and bonuses. They go above and beyond by including a table breaking down their score, so you can easily tell the difference between a site that scores 4.7 versus 4.8.

How could WSN achieve a perfect score?

There’s only one thing holding WSN back from being awarded a perfect five out of five and that’s a slight lack of UFC betting options. Although I understand that they are the crème de la crème of sites, I personally enjoy having a few more sites to choose from. They could keep their top five and incorporate a few additional options in an overall top list.

2. OddsChecker – Good variety 4.6/5

Once I managed to find their UFC options, I was impressed with the range of sportsbooks and odds available at OddsChecker. I was able to locate around 30 sites to choose from and was also impressed by the wealth of content on their page, which helps players understand topics such as the different types of bets they can place.

You’re in safe hands when it comes to customer support at OddsChecker, with a clear section at the bottom of each page. I simply clicked their ‘Contact Us’ button and was taken to a question form I could fill out with my inquiry. Although this is a pretty speedy contact method in itself, bettors can also reach out through their linked social media handles if they need more immediate support.

There’s plenty of experience and knowledge behind the recommendations available at OddsChecker, with the likes of Peter Alexis and Thom Cunningham on the team. Both individuals boast years of experience in the industry, as well as the knowledge of being bettors themselves, putting them in the perfect position to sort the wheat from the chaff. I also loved that their authors write articles about specific events, such as the Super Bowl and the Ryder Cup, to help bettors find the best odds for all occasions.

Where does Oddschecker lose marks?

OddsChecker’s lower score is mainly due to how challenging I found it to navigate at times. I was only able to find the UFC options using a tiny link at the bottom of their page, which was a little strange considering all the other sports are located under the ‘Sports Betting’ header. Similarly, I struggled to find any sort of rating guidelines and was only able to get a sense of what they consider by reading through their reviews.

3. BettingUSA.com – Thorough selection process 4.4/5

It’s a lot easier to find the UFC options available at BettingUSA.com than it was at our previous contender – OddsChecker. Through this page, I was able to find the best UFC betting options, which were each accompanied by minireviews covering factors such as the types of bets, sports and bonuses found at each site. There’s lots of handy content on this page, including betting tips and guidance on relevant upcoming UFC events such as Fight Nights, all of which is really valuable for bettors.

It was great to see BettingUSA.com being so thorough when it comes to selecting UFC betting options. Their process included all of the factors I’d want to see, such as licensing, security, payment options and betting types. If I had a question about any of the factors they considered, the team was on hand to help through their contact page at the bottom of the site. There were a couple of different contact methods available, including a contact page, email addresses and social media links.

I knew the recommendations I received from BettingUSA.com were top quality thanks to the extensive knowledge of their team, which has been in the business for decades. Mike Murphy was the real standout team member, having spent over 10 years in the industry and topping up his knowledge by regularly attending conferences.

Why did I deduct marks?

The biggest problem for me at BetingUSA.com is a lack of options when it comes to UFC betting as there are only four options to choose from. Although I know these were carefully selected, I was disappointed with only having four options to pick between. It was also a bit of a challenge to find the right site for me as their top list only consists of their rating for each site and a bonus. It would be great to see them take a leaf out of WSN’s book and include a little more detail on their top list, so I can select a betting site at a glance.

Where is the best place to find UFC betting options?

From my experience, I would recommend WSN as the best affiliate site to use in order to find UFC betting options. It was easy to find the sites they offered, and there was a decent variety. Their handy top list helped guide me to the right one for me. Thanks to the extensive expertise of the team and their super-thorough selection process, I knew that any site I chose would result in a great overall experience.

If I needed help, it was reassuring to know that there were plenty of ways to contact them for efficient support. Overall, I have no hesitation in recommending you give WSN a try the next time you’re looking for the best betting sites that offer UFC!