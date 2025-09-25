UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs. Reyes Preview and Predictions

After a week off, the UFC heads to the Land Down Under for UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs. Reyes in Perth, Western Australia. Two light heavyweights with title aspirations will lock horns to take one big step up the ladder to see who might be next to challenge either Magomed Ankalaev or Alex Pereira for the belt.

The co-main event is another light heavyweight fight as one time rising star Jimmy Crute tries to hand Ivan Erslan his third consecutive loss. Also on the main card, Jack Jenkins will look to by buoyed by a home crowd as he takes on Ramon Tavares in a featherweight contest.

UFC Perth airs live on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. ET. Combat Press writers Andrew Sumian and Matt Petela preview the action in this week’s Toe-toe-Toe.

Carlos Ulberg has won eight straight fights; can he make it nine in a row and defeat former title challenger Dominick Reyes?

Advertisement



Sumian: Carlos Ulberg has put together quite the run at 205 pounds, despite the lack of above-average competition in the struggling light heavyweight division. His last two wins have come at the expense of Volkan Oezdemir and Jan Blachowicz, and neither win did enough to cement him as a top-tier challenger for the throne. Instead, Ulberg finds himself fighting backwards and will be taking on the streaking Dominick Reyes. For Reyes, this is the definition of a comeback story after suffering three brutal knockouts at the hands of Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka and Ryan Spann between 2020 and 2022. Since then, he has compiled three straight victories, all by way of knockout, and has regained a top-ten ranking in a division that is in desperate need of some contendership.

I remember when Ulberg made his debut against Kennedy Nzechukwu back in 2021. He was supposed to run over Nzechukwu and cement himself as a threat to the 205 throne. Instead, he was knocked out in the second round, and much of that hype went out the door almost immediately. Since then, he has been perfect and has amassed an impressive eight-fight winning streak. The problem is that it has been against average competition at best. His two best wins are over Oezdemir and Blachowicz, but both combatants are well beyond their prime years. The biggest issue I have with Ulberg is he has yet to make a statement victory, despite competing in the UFC for over three years. Still, the New Zealand native is a specimen at 205 and is certainly capable of taking out toptier light heavyweights, if he is on his game.

On Nov. 2022, Ryan Spann knocked out Dominick Reyes with a jab in under two minutes. I was utterly convinced at that moment that the former two-time title challenger was beyond hope, and it was not only smart, but necessary, to hang it up and not take any further unnecessary punishment. However, Reyes has other plans. He never gave up and came back less than two years later to pull off an electric first-round knockout over Dustin Jacoby. He has gone on to finish Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov, and he looks to have finally regained his confidence as a competitor. Reyes is most famously known for his incredible title fight with Jon Jones, and many believe he was robbed of a championship that evening in Houston. If Reyes can defeat Ulberg, he will certainly enter the top five of the division’s rankings and likely find himself one fight away from a title shot.

There is just no way I am picking against Reyes at this point. I am in full belief of the comeback story and I do not believe Ulberg is elite talent. Reyes will lose the first round but he will come back strong in round two and deliver a victory. Reyes by second round TKO.

Petela: Dominick Reyes has definitely had one of the biggest roller coaster careers in modern MMA. He went from arguably beating the best to ever do it to looking lost against every opponent he faced, and now is back on the upswing. Like a roller coaster, Reyes won’t ever get back to his highest point and will not get another crack at the belt. His momentum stops suddenly this weekend.

Carlos Ulberg is the real deal. He looks better each time he fights, and, outside of the setback in his UFC debut, he’s seemingly been just good enough to beat whoever he’s up against. That continues this weekend, and he will outwork Reyes for a decision win. The pace and volume of Ulberg will be enough to get the job done, as he takes what he learned from his win over Jan Blachowicz and implements a more pressure-heavy, and front-foot-style, offensive gameplan to keep Reyes guessing. 49-46, or perhaps even 50-45, when the scorecards are read.

Both Jack Jenkins and Ramon Taveras enter the co-main event on the heels of a loss; which fighter gets back on track and secures a victory?

Petela: If this fight was in any other location it would probably be buried on the prelims. It has all the makings of a fight that gets made fun of for being in a high profile spot and then steals the show. Jack Jenkins has been submitted in each of his last two losses so I would bet that he will be extra careful not to leave himself vulnerable against Ramon Tavares. Tavares has three wins by submission but has more knockouts so my opinion is that after a cautious start these two will throw down in the center of the cage in the middle and latter stages of this one.

Jenkins will be the one landing more throughout the bout but Tavares will have his moments as well. I think this one ends before the final bell and it will be Jack Jenkins making the crowd roar with a late TKO win after a grueling slugfest.

Sumian: I always find it funny when the combatants in the co-main event do not have a Wikipedia page. That means, they probably should not be fighting in the co-main event, but to each his own. Neither competitor has looked impressive thus far in their UFC campaigns, and this probably will not change after Saturday. Jack Jenkins by 29-28 in a fight that will not be remembered after Saturday.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Sumian: About a year ago, a friend and I made a bet on which Tafa brother would be cut first from the UFC. I went with Justinm and he went with Junior, so Saturday is a fairly important day for me. All jokes aside, it is remarkable that Justin Tafa is still on the UFC roster with a 7-5 record. Yes, we are all aware that the heavyweight roster is garbage at this point in time, but it is still pretty shocking. Tafa is facing newcomer Louie Sutherland who looks terrifying physically. If the New Zealand native suffers a third straight defeat, it should be time to cut the cord.

Petela: Jamie Mullarkey. There was a time when Mullarkey looked to have the essentials needed to build himself into a top tier contender. Recently, that hasn’t been the case. He has dropped his two most recent fights and in each contest he was stopped inside the first round. If he drops a third straight fight it might be time for him to go back to the regional scene to make the necessary adjustments in order to be able to win fights at the highest level.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Navajo Stirling. Bellato has had a weird run as his last two fights ended in a draw and a no-contest. He has an opportunity to bounce Stirling from the ranks of the undefeated and finally get back into winning form. This one should be a banger as both men prefer not to include the judges on fight night.

Sumian: The welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny should be the co-main event of this card and it is also going to be the best fight on this card. Both are experienced veterans that bring their A game. This fight will end in a decision but it will be close, competitive and fun for all 15 minutes.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Sumian: Jimmy Crute. He will make it two in a row and finish Ivan Erslan by submission. Erslan is 0-2 in his UFC campaign thus far, and it only gets worse on Saturday.

Petela: Justin Tafa. A heavyweight at home in front of a friendly crowd – that has thunderous knockout written all over it. He puts Louie Sutherland’s head into the bleachers with a looping right hand and shows everyone watching that you really never can blink in a heavyweight MMA fight.

Pair this card with…

Petela: This might be too on the nose, but it’s Australia – grab a Foster’s and enjoy the fights after a week away from the action.

Sumian: . If Dominick Reyes is not Rocky Balboa, then I do not know who is. It would be extremely special and fun if Reyes was able to secure a title shot and somehow take the light heavyweight belt. However, he will need to get through Ulberg first.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Sumian’s Pick Petela’s Pick Main Card (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET) LHW: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes Reyes Ulberg FW: Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras Jenkins Jenkins LHW: Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan Crute Crute WW: Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny Matthews Matthews LW: Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell Nolan Nolan HW: Louie Sutherland vs. Justin Tafa Sutherland Tafa Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) LHW: Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato Bellato Bellato Women’s StrawW: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara Lookboonmee Lookboonmee WW: Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott Elliott Elliott MW: Andre Petroski vs. Cam Rowston Rowston Petroski BW: Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa Thicknesse Thicknesse LW: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya Bedoya Mullarkey Women’s BW: Luana Carolina vs. Michelle Montague Carolina Carolina HW: Brando Pericic vs. Elisha Ellison Ellison Pericic