Noche UFC Results: Lopes Finishes Silva in Round 2

On Saturday, Sep. 13, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Lopes vs. Silva, live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event featured a battle of top featherweight contenders.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Diego Lopes def. Jean Silva by TKO (spinning back elbow and punches). Round 2, 4:48

David Martinez def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Rafa Garcia def. Jared Gordon TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:27

Kelvin Gastelum def. Dustin Stoltzfus by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexander Hernandez def. Diego Ferreira by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:46

Santiago Luna def. Quang Le by knockout (punches). Round 1, 2:48

Dusko Todorovic def. Jose Medina by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:21

Joaquim Silva def. Claudio Puelles vby split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Tatiana Suarez def. Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jesus Aguilar def. Luis Gurule by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas ends in no contest (groin strike). Round 1, 0:51

Alden Coria def. Alessandro Costa by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:47

Montserrat Rendon def. Alice Pereira by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Daniil Donchenko def. Rodrigo Sezinando by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:27